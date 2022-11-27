HIGH POINT – High Point Christian's boys gained the lead in the first quarter, stretched it to double digits in the second and third, and held on late to beat rival Wesleyan Christian 47-41 on Saturday night in the Headliners Challenge basketball showcase at Wesleyan.

In the girls game, Wesleyan trailed by double digits early in the second but rallied the rest of the way to build a double-digit lead of its own and won 54-41.

