HIGH POINT – High Point Christian's boys gained the lead in the first quarter, stretched it to double digits in the second and third, and held on late to beat rival Wesleyan Christian 47-41 on Saturday night in the Headliners Challenge basketball showcase at Wesleyan.
In the girls game, Wesleyan trailed by double digits early in the second but rallied the rest of the way to build a double-digit lead of its own and won 54-41.
Isaiah Sanders scored 13 points to lead the HPCA boys (1-2), who quickly led 10-4 midway through the first and used a 7-1 run to lead by 11 midway through the second. Benny Limbacher followed with eight points, while Toot Clay added seven points.
The Cougars, who led 24-18 at halftime, pushed their lead to 16 in the third before the Trojans rallied back within reach.
Stephen McLamb scored 15 points to lead Wesleyan (1-3), while Jasean Williams added 11 points as the Trojans inched within three with 31 seconds left. But HPCA made three of four free throws to seal the outcome.
Lily Pereira scored 15 points, including 11 in the second half, to key Wesleyan (2-3), which closed the half on a 13-5 run to pull within 23-21 at halftime. Taylor Hawley added 13 points, followed by Sarah Chrapliwy with 10 points.
The Trojans, sparked by scored on their first seven possessions of the second half, went on an 22-4 run to lead by 16 with 1:22 left in the third. Wesleyan pushed its lead to 17 in the fourth and held on the rest of the way.
Kylie Torrence scored 15 points to lead HPCA (1-2), which extended its six-point lead after the first to 10 a minute into the second. Nadia VonReichbauer added 13 points as the Cougars got as close as nine in the final minute.
Both teams play again Tuesday. Wesleyan will host Forsyth Country Day, while HPCA will visit Providence Day.