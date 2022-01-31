HIGH POINT — High Point Christian boys escaped Monday despite springing leaks on defense in the second half.
With a 17-point lead trimmed down to two, the Cougars held on to defeat Calvary Day 68-64 in a Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference contest inside Refuge Gymnasium.
“We made just enough plays,” Cooper said.
The Cougars closed to within two with just over two minutes left. Isaiah Sanders hit two free throws with 29.7 second left to put HPCA up four. Calvary’s Dane Cassada split the High Point defense and hit a runner, making it a one-possession game with 8.6 seconds left. Ethan Smith was fouled on the inbounds play and hit two free throws that sealed the victory that lifted HPCA to 18-5 overall and 4-1 in the league.
Sanders led HPCA with 16 points. Smith and Darius Kane added 14 each and Thomas McIntosh had 12.
A close finish didn’t appear to be in the cards after HPCA made eight 3s as it scored on 11 of 12 possessions and led 52-35 with 1:30 left in the third quarter. Sanders hit three 3s during the run, Smith and Kane had two each, and Darius Caldwell had one.
“Thankfully we were hitting shots and extended it,” Cooper said. “We were on fire and it gave us a little bit of a cushion at the end.”
But, Calvary went a 14-2 that included the first bucket of the fourth quarter to draw within 54-49.
HPCA ran the margin out to eight at 59-51 and Calvary went on a 7-2 run to pull within 61-58 with 4:27 left.
“We weren’t getting stops where we had been getting stops and where we needed to get stops,” Cooper. “Our defense has to have a little more urgency and we have to communicate better. Rebounding, we have to get after. It was sort of a disappointing defensive effort especially when our defense has been so strong the last few games.”
Elijah Johnson topped Calvary (7-16, 0-5) with 14 points. Jayden Spillman had 13 and Asher Tolbert 11.
HPCA was playing its third game in four days, a string that will become four in five days with a trip to Caldwell today.
“I don’t think we played with a lot of energy, and I think it showed on the defensive end,” Cooper said. “It was our third straight game without any practices, and we have another one tomorrow. We’re going to have to find some energy somewhere and get back at it.”
The tight finish was more like the first half that ended with Calvary up 29-27 and featured nine lead changes and five ties. Sanders hit a layup on HPCA’s second possession to tie the score and the host Cougars hit 3s on five of its next six possessions. A free throw interrupted the long-range barrage which continued with three more 3s.
“We’ve been going on runs,” Cooper said. “We prefer to be more consistent than that. But, we have the capability.”
Calvary won the junior varsity game 70-63 in overtime.
