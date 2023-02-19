GREENSBORO – High Point Christian had its shots at upsetting Greensboro Day. But it just couldn’t get them to fall.
The seventh-seeded Cougars had the second-seeded Bengals on the ropes much of the game, setting up shots to win at the end of regulation and overtime.
But neither shot dropped and Greensboro Day escaped with a 59-58 win in an overtime thriller Saturday afternoon in Dillard Gym in the quarterfinals of the NCISAA 3A boys basketball playoffs.
“I’m just so proud of our guys,” HPCA coach Joseph Cooper said. “They battled. They gave GDS everything and more. Our guys executed, they played hard and we were in position to win the game at the end. I’m just really proud of our guys.”
Isaiah Sanders scored 23 points – hitting a number of clutch shots down the stretch – to lead the Cougars (19-14), who were without senior guard Taft Johnson after he suffered a head injury in the first half and sat out the rest of the game.
Adam Grier chipped in 12 points while Toot Clay had nine as HPCA, last year’s state runner-up, erased a five-point deficit early in the fourth to lead by eight with 52 seconds left. But the Bengals – perennial state contenders – rallied hard in the final minute.
Greensboro Day (28-5), last year’s 4A runner-up, scored on its final three possessions to quickly make up ground as Jaydon Young scored on a three-point play with 46 seconds left following a steal and sank a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left.
But, despite a couple late miscues, the Cougars had a shot to win – taking an outside jumper just before the buzzer that hit off the back iron.
In the four-minute overtime, the Bengals twice led by four – the last time with 1:21 left. And HPCA answered with back-to-back 3s by Benny Limbacher and Amori McLeod to lead by two with 31 seconds left.
But Young again sank a 3 from the top of the key with 11 seconds left to give Greensboro Day back the lead. The Cougars, out of a timeout with 8.8 seconds left, dribbled upcourt and were able to snake to the basket for a close shot.
But the ball bobbled in and out as time expired.
Young finished with 24 points for the Bengals, who edged HPCA by a total of just nine points in their three meetings this season. Greensboro Day will face third-seeded Gaston Christian in the semifinals.
“We only have one senior starter, so we’ve got four guys coming back,” Cooper said. “Our future is bright. We’re excited about the next few years. We’ve got some really talented kids and, even more so, they’re good kids. So we’re looking to the future for sure.”
The Cougars, who shot 49% from the field while the Bengals shot 48%, will graduate seniors McLeod, Johnson, Darius Kane and Bryce Thomas. But HPCA, which expects to return a number of key contributors, looks to make another run next season.
“It’s enough to keep you up at night for months at a time,” said Cooper, with a laugh, looking back at the last couple seasons. “For us to win 19 games minus an all-state guard (Kane, who was injured this season) and for us to scrap everything and start anew, from where we started to now it’s tremendous growth.
“The fact that we went out and played people this year – I don’t know if we’ve ever had a schedule as tough as this year’s. And for these young guys – we had two freshmen who started every single game – to get this experience, I think it sets up well for the future. But hats off to our guys for working their tails off all season long.”
GREENSBORO DAY 59, HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN BOYS 58 (OT)
HPCA 10 10 15 15 8 – 58
GDS 8 12 16 14 9 – 59
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Isaiah Sanders 23, Adam Grier 12, Clay 9, McLeod 5, Limbacher 4, Baker 3, Cathcart 2
GREENSBORO DAY
Jaydon Young 24, Reid Carrier 12, Newkirk 7, Reece 5, Otto 4, Bachman 4, Moody 3