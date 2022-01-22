LEWISVILLE – High Point Christian kept applying pressure and eventually Forsyth Country Day broke.
The Cougars built a lead in the second quarter, stayed steady and pulled away in the fourth to beat the Furies 64-43 in PTAC boys basketball Friday at Forsyth Country Day.
In the girls game, HPCA gained the decisive advantage in the fourth quarter and won 50-43.
“Coming in, we hadn’t played in a week and a half,” Cougars boys coach Joseph Cooper said. “We had one canceled last night because of the weather. So we’ve gone hard the last three days in practice. We’ve run a lot. So, it was really good to see how we responded in a hostile environment.
“We’ve always struggled playing here. It’s a hard place to play, and it hasn’t been too kind to us in the past. We put a heavy emphasis on this and, of course, we have GDS on Tuesday. So we wanted to come out and take something we could build on.”
Isaiah Sanders scored 16 points while Thomas McIntosh added 11 points to lead HPCA (15-4 overall, 2-0 conference), which has won 10 of its last 11 games. Ethan Smith added nine points while Benny Limbacher followed with eight points.
The Cougars, ranked No. 40 in the state overall by MaxPreps and No. 3 among NCISAA 3A teams, led almost the entire game. But a pair of 13-4 runs in the second and fourth quarters helped put the game out of reach.
“We’ve just been preparing in practice and competing with each other,” said Sanders, a 5-foot-10 junior guard. “And now we feel like we can compete with anybody. So, we’re just taking it day by day and team by team.”
HPCA, which beat Forsyth in the championship of the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic three weeks ago, used its big run in the second to lead by eight inside the final minute of the second and took a 28-21 lead into halftime.
The Cougars led by nine in the third before taking an eight-point lead to the fourth. A five-point spurt to open the final quarter gave them a double-digit lead. And their big run over the final three minutes extended their advantage past 20.
“We just had to keep our composure,” Sanders said. “We knew the fans were going to get into us. So we just had to play as we usually do.
“It felt good. It’s usually a stressful time – I’m not going to lie,” he said with a smile.
Brandon Morgan scored 18 points to lead the Furies (10-9, 1-1). HPCA next plays Tuesday at Greensboro Day, ranked No. 14 nationally.
“Our defense was terrific,” Cooper said. “It disrupted their whole rhythm, the flow of the game. At times, I thought they got frustrated. And at the end we were able to pounce on it and capitalize.
“We know Brandon Morgan’s terrific and he can shoot the ball. We knew that coming in, believe it or not, as many open shots as he got,” he said with a laugh. “Credit to him – he’s a great player. But we liked our chances if we stuck to the game plan.”
GIRLS GAME
Kennedy Powell had 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead HPCA (12-9, 2-0, which has won eight of its last nine games. Ashley Limbacher added 16 points, followed by Angel Walker with eight and Nadiya Hairston with four.
“I don’t think we played our best, but we fought through some adversity,” Cougars coach Brittany Drew said. “A lot of things didn’t go our way, and we still got the win. I think that shows our toughness.”
HPCA overcame a four-point deficit after the first quarter to lead 19-17 into halftime. It led by one heading to the final quarter before scoring five straight to lead by six with five minutes left.
“Once we started scoring and getting on a roll, it brought our energy up and our bench got hype,” Powell said. “I think that just helped us out and made us want to score even more. And we stopped them on defense, which was awesome.”
The Cougars, ranked No. 3 among NCISAA 3A teams by MaxPreps, had an opportunity to extend their six-point lead with 2 1/2 minutes left but missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Forsyth (11-3, 1-1), which was led by Jianna Holmes with 13 points, instead answered with the next five points to pull within one with 1:54 left. But HPCA came right back with the final six points of the game to pull away late.
“It was big,” said Powell, who made two throws in the final minute. “We normally let teams back in it – that’s what we do. I don’t know why. We like the challenge. We like being close so that we can get ahead. I think that’s part of how we play.
“Personally, I love it – it’s my senior year,” she said of winning close games lately. “I’m glad that our team chemistry is building up. Throughout this season, it’s getting better and better. We’re learning each other’s strengths and weaknesses and using them to the best of our ability. And it’s showing on the court.”
Maci Burkhart also had a key offensive rebound and assist to Angel Walker for a layup in the final minute, while Hairston, who was injured against Concord Academy on Jan. 13, but only missed the next day’s game against Caldwell, had a key layup and a steal down the stretch as well.
“I think leadership came into play,” Drew said. “Kennedy’s points and her experience. And our guard play – we were able to take care of the ball better. Even our younger players were able to step up and play their roles, I was pretty pleased with that.
“Sometimes things didn’t go our way, but we found a way to grind out a win. This was another grind-out win for us. It was Nadiya’s first game back – she did some different things and was able to do more than I expected. Angel’s been playing consistent for us. And Ashley – I’m so proud of Ashley.”
