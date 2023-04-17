MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – High Point Christian captured the Mingo Bay Classic championship Saturday with a 7-3 win against Georgetown (S.C.) at Georgetown.

Trace Aufderhar went 2 for 2 at the plate with three RBIs and earned the pitching win on the mound to key the Cougars (18-2), ranked No. 1 both in the state overall and among NCISAA 3A teams.

