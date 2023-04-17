MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – High Point Christian captured the Mingo Bay Classic championship Saturday with a 7-3 win against Georgetown (S.C.) at Georgetown.
Trace Aufderhar went 2 for 2 at the plate with three RBIs and earned the pitching win on the mound to key the Cougars (18-2), ranked No. 1 both in the state overall and among NCISAA 3A teams.
After visiting Caldwell today in PTAC play, HPCA will host archrival Wesleyan Christian – ranked No. 13 in the state overall and No. 2 among NCISAA 4A teams – on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Oak View Baptist Church.
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn’s boys took seventh place to highlight Saturday’s Scott Brent Invitational meet at Mount Tabor.
Mount Tabor won both the girls team score with 178 points and boys team score with 170.5. Glenn’s boys were seventh out of 11 teams with 31 points. Glenn’s girls tied for 10th with one point.
Placing in the top three for Glenn were: Jahnaul Ritzie (first – boys shot put, 52-10.50; first – boys discus, 136-9) and John Marsh (third – boys high jump, 6-4).
WILSON, EDWARDS NOTCH FIRST HOMERS OF SEASON
TRIAD – Weston Wilson and Evan Edwards each tallied their first home run of the season during the last week of Minor League Baseball action.
Wilson, a former Wesleyan Christian standout, homered in the Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ game Saturday against the Durham Bulls in Durham.
Lehigh Valley is the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Wilson is in his first season with the organization after spending the last six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization.
Edwards, a former Southern Guilford standout, homered in the Montgomery Biscuits’ game Thursday against the Tennessee Smokies in Alabama.
Montgomery is the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, and Edwards is in his fourth season with the organization.