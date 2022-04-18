HIGH POINT — High Point Christian won 12-2 in five innings against Dudley in nonconference baseball Friday at Oak View Baptist Church.
Yates Sikes and Owen Smith each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Cougars (13-7), who broke free with seven runs in the fifth inning. Sam Beck had two hits and an RBI, while Mack Johnson had a hit and two RBIs and Bryson King had a hit and an RBI.
Sam Sapp (3-2) got the pitching win, allowing just two hits while striking out four in three innings. King struck out three while allowing just one hit in two innings of relief.
WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FARMER — Wheatmore fell 9-1 against Providence Grove in the ZooKeepers Baseball Invitational on Friday at Southwestern Randolph.
Rylan Smith homered while Clay Hill and Mason Rich each had two hits to lead the Warriors (5-11). Cam Hinson also had a hit. Jonathan Heraldo took the mound loss, striking out five in six innings.
TRACK AT PANTHER INVITATIONAL
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford’s girls and Southern Guilford’s boys finished inside the top 15 team scores while area athletes posted nearly a dozen top-10 finishes individually to highlight Saturday’s Panther Invitational at Dudley.
Southwest was 14th in the girls team total with 20 points. Parkland won with 92 points, while Dudley was second with 61 in the 27-team field. Southern was 15th in the boys team total with 15 points. DeMatha was first with 100 points, followed by Hillside with 88 points in the 31-team field.
Southern’s James Squires (first — boys shot put, 46-06.00; fourth — boys discus, 122-08) had an outstanding day with two top-five finishes. Ragsdale’s John Howard (second — boys 3200, 9:46.90) also finished inside the top five.
Sady Moody (first — girls discus, 130-08) won her event for Southwest, which also got top-10 finishes from Kelis Miller (fifth — girls 200, 25.59) and Alaina Moody (seventh — girls discus, 90-01), as well as the girls 4x200 (eighth, 1:50.17) and girls 4x100 (sixth, 50.5) relays.
TW Andrews got top-10 finishes from: Jamiyah Everett (sixth — girls shot put, 29-10.00) and the boys 4x200 (seventh, 1:32.35) and girls 4x100 (ninth, 53.86) relays.