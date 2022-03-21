HIGH POINT — High Point Christian swept Asheville Christian in a doubleheader, 8-2 and 4-1, in nonconference baseball Saturday at Oak View Baptist.
Yates Sikes went 2 for 2 with an RBI in the first game for the Cougars (5-5), who scored four runs in a 10-batter second inning. Jake Dunlap added a hit and three RBIs, while Owen Smith had a hit and one RBI.
Dylan Story (2-0) got the win on the mound, striking out five while scattering three hits over four innings. Sam Sapp added three strikeouts in two innings, and Trace Aufderhar tacked on his first save.
In the second game, Sikes, Bryson King, Aufderhar, Dunlap and Sapp each had a hit for HPCA, which scored once in each of the first and fifth innings and twice in the sixth.
Tony Lopez (2-1) struck out nine in four innings, allowing two hits and one walk. King struck out three in two innings of relief, while Aufderhar struck out two in one inning for his second save.
OAK GROVE, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN
CHARLOTTE — Oak Grove lost 17-7 in sixth innings against Charlotte Christian in nonconference baseball Saturday at Charlotte Christian.
The Knights (7-2), last year’s NCISAA 4A champions, led 9-0 in the first and scored the final eight runs of the game. The Grizzlies (3-2) rallied within 9-7 in the top of the fifth.
Brady Turner took the loss on the mound, while Ethan Yarborough, Lane Kimmer, Jared Lindholm and Riley Ruiz pitched in relief for Oak Grove.
SW GUILFORD, W. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford rolled past Western Guilford 12-1 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Friday at Southwest.
Wyatt Stanley had three hits, including a home run and a double, and five RBIs to lead the Cowboys (7-0), who led 9-0 through three innings. Camden Saylor highlighted a three-hit performance with a double.
JJ Parsons and Tanner Moore each added a hit and two RBIs, while Tyler Shafer also had a double and an RBI.
Tanner Royals got the pitching win, striking out 11 while allowing two hits and one walk over five innings.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, NRCA
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian shut out North Raleigh Christian 7-0 in baseball Friday at Alumni Field.
Nick Leonard doubled twice and drove in two runs to lead the Trojans (7-1), who totaled 11 hits for the game. Ty Lancaster added three hits, including a double, and an RBI, while Grant Aycock homered to highlight the outburst.
Hudson Lance got the win on the mound, striking out two while allowing three hits and one walk over five innings. Mason Russell tacked on two strikeouts and just two hits in two innings.
GIRLS SOCCER HP CHRISTIAN, CAROLINA DAY
ASHEVILLE — High Point Christian fell 4-0 against Carolina Day in nonconference girls soccer Saturday at Carolina Day.
The Cougars moved to 1-5 overall.
LACROSSE BISHOP McGUINNESS, DeMATHA
RALEIGH — Bishop McGuinness lost 18-5 against DeMatha in nonconference boys lacrosse Saturday at Cardinal Gibbons.
The Villains dipped to 5-3 overall.
SW GUILFORD, HP CENTRAL
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford defeated crosstown High Point Central 16-1 in nonconference girls lacrosse Friday at Southwest.
The Cowgirls, who led 8-0 at halftime, improved to 3-5 while the Bison dropped to 1-3.
SOFTBALL SW GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford topped Southeast Guilford 9-1 in Metro 4A Conference softball Friday at Southwest.
The Cowgirls, who led 5-0 through three innings, improved to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian raced past rival Wesleyan Christian 21-5 in five innings Friday in nonconference softball at Wesleyan.
Maci Burkhart had a double and five RBIs for the Cougars, who scored the first 16 runs of the game over their first three at-bats. Hailey Allred added two doubles and three RBIs, while Laci Jarrell had a double and an RBI.
Lila Allred got the pitching win, striking out four in four innings, before Lexi Hall struck out two in one inning.
HPCA improved to 5-1 while the Trojans dipped to 0-6.
BOYS TENNIS BISHOP McGUINNESS, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness topped Wesleyan Christian 6-3 in nonconference boys tennis Friday at Fourth of July Park.
Timothy Hackman, Evan Sturgill, Grant Wilson and Connor Whalen won in singles for the Villains (7-1). Josh Hanflink/Wilson and Sturgill/Whalen won in doubles.
Logan Prillaman and Duncan Bell won in singles for the Trojans (3-4), while Prillaman and Bell teamed to win in doubles.