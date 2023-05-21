HIGH POINT – High Point Christian gave itself a chance. But this time it just didn’t work out.
The top-seeded Cougars rallied to even the series and force a winner-take-all third game. But second-seeded Hickory Grove capitalized on a couple key opportunities and captured the NCISAA 3A baseball championship at Oak View Baptist Church.
The Lions won game 1 on Friday 8-1 before HPCA won game 2 early Saturday afternoon 13-3. But Hickory Grove scored an unearned run in the third inning, extended its lead late and won 5-1 in the series finale late Saturday afternoon.
And with the win the Lions (19-10), who defeated the Cougars (27-6) for the 2021 state championship as well, sealed the series victory and won the state championship.
Dylan Story pitched well in game 2, throwing 6 1/3 innings, to give HPCA a chance at its second straight state championship – it won last year’s state title by rallying on the final day. But the Cougars struggled in inopportune moments in game 3.
An infield error with two on and one out allowed a run to score in the third. A pair of singles moved a runner to second with one out in the sixth, and an RBI single down the left-field run gave Hickory Grove a 2-0 lead.
The Lions pulled tacked on three runs in the seventh to lead 5-0 before HPCA, which was limited to just a couple hits, finally broke through for a run. Trace Aufderhar took the pitching loss, despite pitching well for over six innings.