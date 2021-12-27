HIGH POINT — High Point Christian’s boys took advantage of Southwest Guilford’s rustiness and cruised to a 80-58 victory in the last game on the first day of the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic on Monday at Southwest.
The Cougars opened a double-digit lead in the first quarter, pushed it to 19 at halftime and as many as 30 in the second half. With assistant coach Michael McDuffie in charge in place of under-the-weather head coach Joseph Cooper, HPCA improved to 10-3 and advanced to face High Point Central in a semifinal game today at 7:30 p.m.
“We wanted to come and play well,” McDuffie said. “Last week, we won the championship of the Panther Classic in Myrtle Beach. I felt we took a positive step forward there and wanted to build on that momentum. I thought the guys did a good job executing, playing with energy and sharing the basketball, which were some of the things we talked about.”
HPCA scored the game’s first five points, and after Southwest got on the board, added another five to make it 10-2. The Cowboys never got closer than six.
The Cougars led 17-7 after the first quarter and 34-15 at the half. Southwest got within 16 early in the third quarter and HPCA responded by scoring 12 quick points to go up 52-24 with 1:50 left in the period.
“We had good ball movement early,” McDuffie said. “We knew Southwest is active in their zone, scrambling and things like that. We put emphasis on moving the ball and then knocking down shots in rhythm helps, too.”
Southwest (3-4) was playing for the first time since Dec. 17, which Southwest coach Greg Vlazny said was a factor.
“It’s been a week and a half since we played a game, and with the calendar we haven’t been able to practice since last week,” he said. “Going into tonight, I knew rust and fatigue would be our biggest opponents, and turns out they were. Having gone that long between games is really hard, and they played in a tournament last week. Their guys haven’t had a break and were ready to go. I’m trying to get my guys back in that game mentality.”
Darius Kane, who hit six 3-pointers in the second half, led the Cougars with 28 points.
Thomas McCorkle, aded 21 that included 11 in the fourth quarter. Ethan Smith provided 14 and Isaiah Sanders had 10.
HPCA had balanced scoring from Kane, Sanders, Smith and McIntosh while building its first half lead.
“We have the capability of having four or five guys in double figures,” McDuffie said. “We can have someone get hot like Darius did today but the first half, we showed the balance of our team. We’ve gone through some tribulations, injuries and sickness, but we’ve had the next man up mentality to keep it going.”
Noah Goldston led Southwest with 16. Amarya Huggins had 11 and Jaeden Watkins 10. Southwest faces West Brunswick today in a consolation bracket game at noon.
