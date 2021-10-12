HIGH POINT — High Point Central played a cleaner second half and that was enough to turn back Northwest Guilford 22-12 in a Mid-State 3A contest at Simeon Stadium on Thursday.
Tied 6-6 at the half, the Bison took the lead on a touchdown and two-point conversion on its first possession of the third quarter and remained in front the rest of the way.
Snapping a three-game losing streak, Central improved to 2-4 and 1-2 in the league. Northeast drops to 0-7, 0-4.
“It was a win and it’s somewhere to start,” Bison coach Jacob Sheffield said. “We had only one or two days to prepare. We made a lot of mistakes but you expect that playing on so short notice. I’m proud of my guys playing through the mental mistakes and finding rhythm on offense. The last three games we’ve been blanked on offense. To come out and score points is a good deal for us. . . .This game could have gone either way, But we did enough to keep ourselves in it.”
Central’s offense centered on the running of sophomores Aaron Wall and Zion McCoy, as they combined for 276 yards rushing. Quarterback Wall, who rushed for 93 yards, scored all three Bison touchdowns, the first from 18 yards out and the second from 13 on options after faking to McCoy, who gained 183.
“There wasn’t anyone out there on the end,” Wall said.
Wall’s first score, the 18-yarder, put the Bison on the board first with 1 minute left in the first quarter. The 13-yarder and a 2-point conversion pass to Tristen Carter with 7:48 left in the third period made it 14-6.
Northeast answered on the only other possession in the third period when Barry Tate caught a 8-yard touchdown pass from Amarion Reid. But the rushing attempt on the 2-point conversion was stuff and Central remained in front.
Central, which lost one scoring opportunity in the first half on an interception and lost a fumble that set up Tate’s 20-yard scoring run in the second quarter, gave the Rams a scoring opportunity early in the fourth quarter when a snap on a punt attempt sailed high and was recovered by Northeast at the Bison 20.
The Rams were flagged for holding on the ensuing play, couldn’t move and surrendered the ball on down at the Central 35. McCoy broke loose on a 48-yard gain and the Bison drove until a fourth-down pass completion from the Northeast 7 was stopped short of the goal line.
Northeast was flagged for illegal procedure on its first snap, putting the ball at the 1, and the Rams running back was smothered in the endzone on the next play for a safety, giving Central a 16-12 lead.
Central returned the free kick to its 47 and used the running of Mccoy and Wall to put together a 53-yard drive that ended on Wall’s 1-yard run with 23.8 seconds left.
Central held Northeast to 82 yards rushing and 37 passing.
“I challenged them at halftime to clean it up,” Sheffield said. “Have less holding calls, having less stuff going on after the whistle. I told them if we cleaned it up, we had a chance to go and get a win and do it the right way. We’ve got a young group and they’re still learning how to do things the right way. We’re taking steps every game to get better.”
Central will have short preparation time for its next three games. The Bison face Smith at Simeon on Friday, host Rockingham County on Tuesday in the rescheduling of a game rained out Oct. 8 and travel to Atkins on Oct. 22.