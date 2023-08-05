GREENSBORO – Lucas Glover birdied the last two holes and caught Billy Horschel for the 54-hole lead of the Wyndham Championship at 18-under-par 192 on Saturday.
Glover tied for low score of the day with a 8-under 62 and Horschel carded a 63 as both shot 31 on the back nine as they overtook 36-hole leader Russ Henley, who fell behind while going 1-over over a nine-hole stretch at Sedgefield Country Club.
Henley birdied the last two holes for a 5-under 65 and remained in contention at 17-under 193. Byeong Hun An, who moved as close as one of the lead on the front nine, also shot 65 for 15-under 195.
The 192 score was a 54-hole best for both Glover and Henley on the PGA Tour. Both need to finish in at least a tie for second to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs which begin next week in Memphis.
Henley birdied the two holes and four of the first eight as he made the turn at -16 and with a 2-stroke lead. He put his tee shot in the rough on 10, scrambled to make par and gave Horschel, Glover and others an opening when he lost some of his shot-making touch for the next six holes.
Glover, making his 19th straight Wyndham start and Horschel each made birdie on 10 (Horschel from close range) as they cut the lead to one, and Horschel pulled even when he birdied 11.
Henley fell out of the lead when he made bogey on 12 after tee shot rolled off the front of the green, and Horschel opened a two-shot lead with a birdie on 13. Horschel made his final birdie on the par-5 15th after scorching his second shot about 50 feet past the hole, putting his two shots ahead of Glover– who had birdied 15.
That was the last birdie for Horschel, who lipped a birdie try from 5-feet on 17 after Glover, playing a group ahead, made birdie on that hole after almost holing his approach shot.
On 18, Glover hit another crisp approach to within about five feet and rolled in the birdie putt for a tie of the lead. Horschel, who wasn’t sharp with most of his iron shots down the stretch, sent his second shot on 18 about 35 feet from the pin and he couldn’t sink the difficult downhill putt, making the 43-year-old Glover the oldest Wyndham 54-hole lead since 45-year-old Tom Lehman in 2004.
Justin Thomas kept his hopes of making the playoffs alive. He carded 4-under 66, climbed 11 spots into a tie for 11th and enters the final day just outside the playoff cutline.