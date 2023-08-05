image004.jpg

GREENSBORO – Lucas Glover birdied the last two holes and caught Billy Horschel for the 54-hole lead of the Wyndham Championship at 18-under-par 192 on Saturday.

Glover tied for low score of the day with a 8-under 62 and Horschel carded a 63 as both shot 31 on the back nine as they overtook 36-hole leader Russ Henley, who fell behind while going 1-over over a nine-hole stretch at Sedgefield Country Club.