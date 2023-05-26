JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High Point University women’s pole vaulters Sydney Horn and Rachel Vesper are headed to another NCAA track and field championship.
They punched their tickets with finishes inside the top 12 in the NCAA First Round on Thursday at Hodges Stadium.
Horn, a junior, tied Chloe Timberg for first as they each cleared 4.22 meters on their first try and placed ahead of five others who cleared that height. It will be the third trip to the final for Horn, who finished sixth in her two previous trips.
Vesper, a senior, earned her first trip to the outdoor championships when she tied for ninth by clearing 4.12 meters. Mackenzie Horn and Anjali Mead cleared 3.97 meters.
Terris Burton remained alive in the 400 meter hurdles on Wednesday as he edged Alabama’s Clayton Elder for third and automatically qualified for Friday night’s quarterfinals. Chris Niekirk finished 27th in the shot put.
Alicia Dawson will participate in the triple jump today at 6 p.m.
The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled June 7-11 at the University of Texas.