BLACKSBURG, Va. — High Point University sophomore pole vaulter Sydney Horn equaled the fourth-best height in the nation this indoor track season as he tied for second Saturday in a meet inside Virginia Tech’s Rector Fieldhouse on Saturday.
Horn cleared 4.34 meters, slightly better than the 4.33 meters that qualified her for the NCAA postseason last season. Horn finished third in the NCAA championships.
The Panthers were one of four non-Power 5 schools in a field that also included Virginia Tech, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia, Tennessee, Army, UNC Charlotte and VCU. Sydney’s sister, Mackenzie Horn, finished fifth in the pole vault with a mark of 4.09m, which was her best mark of the season so far.
Alicia Dawson finished fourth in the triple jump on Friday with a mark of 12.06m and was the top finisher not from an ACC or SEC school. Dawson was back in action on Saturday in the long jump and finished sixth at 5.85m.
Ebba Ahman finished fourth in the 400m, running 58.55 in her first collegiate try at that distance.
Deron Dudley headlined the weekend for the Panther men, setting a new HPU record of 6.74 seconds as he finished second in the 60m dash.
Terris Burton finished third in the 400. He was clocked at 48.87seconds, just .37 away from first place in a tight finish. Freddie Allen finished fourth at 7.34 meters in his first long jump outing of the season.
DDCC SPORTS BASKETBALL
KINSTON — Jaden Scriven scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Davidson-Davie Community College defeated host Lenoir Community College 91-55 on Saturday.
DDCC led 52-19 at the half and by as many as 45 (76-31)
Bryce Douglas and Chase Mebane added 12 points each for the Storm (16-2, 11-1). Jaheim Hester and Javeon Jones added 11.
Jones, Taylor, Mebane and Aaron Ross grabbed six rebounds each, and Taylor had seven assists.