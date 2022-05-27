BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Pole vaulters Sydney and Mackenzie Horn of High Point University qualified Thursday for the upcoming NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The sisters punched their ticket by clearing 4.31 meters in the East Regional meet at the University of Indiana.
Sydney Horn was among four vaulters who tied for first and qualified for her second Outdoor Championships in two tries. Mackenzie was among seven who tied for fifth as she advanced to the national championships for the first time.
El Hocine Bouchrak narrowly missed qualifying in the 3000 m steeplechase on Friday. With the top three in each of three heats and the next three times advancing to Eugene, Bouchrak missed out by one finishing spot in his heat and then one spot in overall time at 8:42.17
Nylie Facey posted the 15th best time of 13.45 seconds in the first round of 100 meter hurdles and moved on to Saturday’s quarter finals.