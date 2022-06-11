EUGENE, Ore. — High Point University’s pole-vaulting Horn sisters, Sydney and Mackenzie, placed well enough in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships to earn All-American honors late Thursday night at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Stadium.
Sydney Horn, a sophomore, finished sixth, clearing 4.35 meters (14 feet, 3.25 inches), and earned first-team All-American for the fourth time in four trips to the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor championships. She failed in attempts at 4.40 and 4.45 meters.
Mackenzie Horn, a junior, finished 11th with a clear at 4.20 meters (13 feet, 9.75 inches), and got second team All-American for finishing in the top 12.
Gabriella Leon of Louisville won with a vault of 4.6 meters (15 feet, 1 inch). Amanda Fassold of Arkansas was second and Lisa Gunnarson of LSU third at 4.55 meters. Rachel Baxter of Virginia Tech took fourth at 4.5 meters and Julia Fixsen of the Hokies was fifth at 4.40.