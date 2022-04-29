CHARLOTTE — Abby Hormes, Lyndsey Boswell and Mandy Brockamp of High Point University were among the winners of Big South Conferencewomen’s lacrosse end-of-season awards, the league announced on Friday.
In voting by the league’s head coaches, Hormes was named the Offensive Player of the Year while Boswell was selected Coach of the Year and midfielder Brockamp was chosen Freshman of the year.
Emma Genovese, Taylor Suplee and Kay Rossello joined Hormes as All-Conference first team selections. Nicole Pugh and Caitlyn Baehr were chosen to the second team.
Hormes is the first three-time Big South Offensive Player of the Year honoree since the league began sponsoring women’s lacrosse in 2013. She finished the regular season as the national leader in goals scored with a Big South single-season record of 93, while her 6.59 points per game is also tops in the country and pacing ahead of the league’s single-season mark. Hormes’ 5.47 goals per game and 112 points scored lead the NCAA and are first in the Big South record book.
Boswell was selected coach of the year after the Panthers tied Mercer for first in final standings at 8-1 by winning eight straight conference games after an opening league loss. HPU received the No. 1 seed for the conference seed by virtue of defeating the Bears on April 23.
It is the fifth straight time HPU has claimed at least a share of the regular-season championship and is Boswell’s sixth coach of the year selection.
Brockamp is the first Panther to be voted Big South Freshman of the Year since Hormes won the honor in 2018. Brockamp was the Big South Freshman of the Week on April 12 and finished the regular-season with 18 goals, 20 points, 21 ground balls, 10 draw controls and nine caused turnovers. Brockamp had six multigoal games, including a hat trick vs. Elon on March 16 and two scores against Duke on Feb. 20. She finished with 10 points in the Freshman of the Year voting (two first-place votes) to edge out Gardner-Webb’s Bria Foley (eight points, three first-place votes).