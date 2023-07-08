rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — First baseman Braxton Davidson belted a grand slam in the fourth inning and Gastonia defeated the Rockers 7-2 as they opened the Atlantic League second half Saturday at Truist Point.

A night after High Point turned back the Honey Hunters in the battle for the ALPB South Division first-half championship, Rockers manager Jamie Keefe rested five of his regulars — catcher Beau Taylor, designated hitter Brian Parreria, shortstop Ryan Grotjohn, left fielder Dai-Kang Yang and right fielder Michael Martinez.