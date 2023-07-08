HIGH POINT — First baseman Braxton Davidson belted a grand slam in the fourth inning and Gastonia defeated the Rockers 7-2 as they opened the Atlantic League second half Saturday at Truist Point.
A night after High Point turned back the Honey Hunters in the battle for the ALPB South Division first-half championship, Rockers manager Jamie Keefe rested five of his regulars — catcher Beau Taylor, designated hitter Brian Parreria, shortstop Ryan Grotjohn, left fielder Dai-Kang Yang and right fielder Michael Martinez.
In their places, the lineup included Emmanuel Tapia at first as Zander Wiel moved to designated hitter, Robbie Kellerman at catcher, John Daly in center, Joe Johnson in left and Trent Taylor at second base as Shed Long Jr. shifted to shortstop.
The Rockers (41-24) mustered a total of two hits and struck out 12 times against five Honey Hunter pitches.
Daly had one of High Point’s hits and scored both of his team’s runs. He raced home when Wiel hit a bases-loaded groundball to the pitcher in the third. In the ninth, Daly wound up at second when Gastonia’s shortstop booted a ground ball, went to third on a groundout and scored on a passed ball.
Davidson delivered a bases-clearing smash that hit the Blessing Park fence near the end of a rough outing for Rockers starter Criag Stem, who took the loss and dropped to 8-1.
Stem, who threw just 47 of 88 pitches for strikes, was responsible for all seven Gastonia runs and allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked six in four innings. Three of them loaded the bases in the fourth before Davidson belted his 10th homer of the season with two out.
Gastonia (42-22) scored two in the second on a ground ball RBI and a RBI single after the first two batters reached on a walk and a single. An RBI angle added another run in third.
Gastonia starter Zack Godley, a former big leaguer, picked up the win on the mound. He gave up a run, both Rockers hits, struck out eight and walked three. Of the four Honey Hunter pitchers who saw action, three were former Major Leaguers and included former High Point University pitcher Jamie Schultz.
The game was the second in a three-game set that ends Sunday. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m.