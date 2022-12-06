Mark Holcomb football coach.jpg

Oak Grove coach Mark Holcomb directs his team during a game Friday, Oct. 14, against Ledford at Oak Grove.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

TRIAD – Mark Holcomb is leaving Oak Grove to become the football coach and assistant athletic director at Bishop McGuinness.

The move comes on the heels of Holcomb leading Oak Grove to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the second round of the 3A playoffs, as well as the retirement of longtime Bishop coach Charlie Jones.

