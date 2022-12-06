TRIAD – Mark Holcomb is leaving Oak Grove to become the football coach and assistant athletic director at Bishop McGuinness.
The move comes on the heels of Holcomb leading Oak Grove to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the second round of the 3A playoffs, as well as the retirement of longtime Bishop coach Charlie Jones.
“We are very excited to have Coach Holcomb join the Bishop McGuinness community,” Bishop athletic director Jeff Stoller said in a release Tuesday. “He has an outstanding reputation as both a coach and educator, and we feel he will be a great fit for our school and program.
“Most every coach and administrator in the Triad knows Coach Holcomb. His track record at both North Davidson and Oak Grove speaks volumes."
Holcomb has been at Oak Grove since 2017, and in that time he totaled a 39-15 record – including going 11-1 this fall. The Grizzlies won the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference this season and the Central Carolina 2A Conference in 2019.
Previously, he was athletic director, football coach and teacher at North Davidson from 1999 to 2016. He was head football coach from 2002 to 2006 and again from 2008 to 2016, totaling a record of 115-52.
The Black Knights won the Central Piedmont 4A Conference in 2012 and 2015 and reached the regional final in 2012.
Holcomb has coached in the East-West All-Star football game, the Under Armour All-American Football Game and the Shrine Bowl. Over 50 of his players have gone on to play college football.
He takes over a program at Bishop that has had stretches of success but also struggles. From 2008 to 2010, the Villains went 25-11 overall and 14-8 in the Northwest 1A/2A Conference, making the playoffs all three years.
Bishop, regrouping following the pandemic years, went 1-9 overall and 0-6 in a football-only 1A/2A conference this season. Holcomb will meet with players Wednesday before officially starting Feb. 13.