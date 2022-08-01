WILSON — The HiToms did their part in keeping their playoff hopes alive, but it wasn’t enough to extend their season.
High Point-Thomasville, after defeating Asheboro 9-8 on a walkoff late Friday, topped the Wilson Tobs 10-8 in Coastal Plain League baseball Saturday at Wilson’s Fleming Stadium.
The HiToms (24-24 overall, 12-12 second half) finished the regular season tied with the Macon Bacon, who defeated the Florence Flamingos 6-3 on Saturday, for the West Division’s wild-card berth into the Petitt Cup playoffs.
But Macon held the tiebreaker and advanced to face the Savannah Bananas in the West Divisional Championship Series. Wilson advanced to take on Morehead City in the East Divisional Championship Series.
The winners of those three-game series, which began Sunday, will square off in the championship series Thursday through Saturday.
Bo Rusher had three hits, including a double, to lead High Point-Thomasville, which led 8-4 through four innings. Brandon Stahlman added a hit and two RBIs, while Eric Grintz, who drew a hit-by-pitch that won Friday’s game in the ninth inning, and Vito Patierno each had a hit and an RBI.
Paddy McGonigal got the win in three innings of relief, striking out one while allowing two hits and three walks. Clay Edmondson picked up the save with a four-batter ninth, striking out two.