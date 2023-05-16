HiToms softball ASG logo.jpg

THOMASVILLE – The rosters have been selected for the inaugural Triad Prep All-Star Softball Classic.

The event, hosted by the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at High Point’s Truist Point. It will feature two teams of 16 graduating seniors from the four surrounding counties – Guilford, Randolph, Forsyth and Davidson.

Trending Videos