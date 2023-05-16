THOMASVILLE – The rosters have been selected for the inaugural Triad Prep All-Star Softball Classic.
The event, hosted by the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at High Point’s Truist Point. It will feature two teams of 16 graduating seniors from the four surrounding counties – Guilford, Randolph, Forsyth and Davidson.
On the Guil-Rand All-Stars will be: High Point Christian’s Lexi Hall and Mary Douglas Hayworth; Providence Grove’s Emma Mazzarone and Maddie Flinchum; Uwharrie Charter’s Kynley Brewer and Maddie Burrow; Asheboro’s Morgan Coward, Makena Ayers, Taylor Davis, Nubia Terry and Sarah Hildreth; and Southwestern Randolph’s Carleigh Whitson, Madison Varner, Alley Lowe and Ky Perdue; Eastern Randolph’s Skylar Pugh; and Randleman’s Jordan Booker and Jesselynn Perez.
On the For-Dav All-Stars will be: Central Davidson’s Riley Hutchinson and Abby Fowler; Ledford’s Alex Graham; East Forsyth’s Madison McCarty, Alex Brown, Grace Flynn, Kaitlyn King, Laura Ritchie and Sophie Lecnar; Walkertown’s Emily Roberts and Ava Arrington; East Davidson’s Josie Baxley; North Davidson’s Alex Gray and Bethany Pigg; Oak Grove’s Alissa Russ, Allie Johnston and Shae Grainger; and West Forsyth’s Abby Hunter and Cate Etchason.
The Guil-Rand All-Stars will be coached by High Point Christian’s Lin Hayworth, Providence Grove’s Andrew Beane and Uwharrie Charter’s Chris Brewer. The For-Dav All-Stars will be coached by Oak Grove’s Matt White, Central Davidson’s Brittany Shaw, West Davidson’s Terry Buie and East Davidson’s Karlee Honeycutt.