BUIES CREEK – High Point Post 87 downed Pitt County 12-1 on Wednesday in the second day of the American Legion baseball state tournament at Campbell University.

The HiToms, who are 2-0 in the double-elimination tournament and are guaranteed to play at least through Friday, will face Wayne County or Fuquay-Varina tonight at 7:30.