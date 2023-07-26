BUIES CREEK – High Point Post 87 downed Pitt County 12-1 on Wednesday in the second day of the American Legion baseball state tournament at Campbell University.
The HiToms, who are 2-0 in the double-elimination tournament and are guaranteed to play at least through Friday, will face Wayne County or Fuquay-Varina tonight at 7:30.
Post 87 grabbed the lead in the second as Tyler Shafer drove in a pair of runs. It added two more runs in the second to lead 4-0 and tacked on single runs in the fourth and sixth.
High Point tacked on six runs in the seventh to pad its lead.
ASHEBORO – The HiToms lost 14-4 in seven innings against the Asheboro Zookeepers at McCrary Park.
Austin Dearing doubled, homered and drove in a run while Jack Spyke had a double and two RBIs for High Point-Thomasville (15-23 overall, 7-9 second half), which fell behind 10-1 in the first inning. Juan Correa also homered and drove in a run.
Brady Garcia took the pitching loss in a third of an inning.
After a day off Wednesday, the HiToms return to action tonight at Martinsville before returning home Friday against Asheboro.