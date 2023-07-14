THOMASVILLE – The HiToms pieced together a solid all-around effort.
High Point-Thomasville tallied double-digit hits – keyed by a 4-for-4 performance by Juan Correa – and cruised behind solid pitching in beating the Martinsville Mustangs 11-5 in Coastal Plain League baseball Friday afternoon at Finch Field.
“Much better,” HiToms coach Sean Stevens said. “We came out and pitched it well, filled it up. Our pitching gave us a chance today and that’s all you can ask for.
“We’ve been waiting the last three weeks for guys like Correa to really come around and catch fire again. That’s one thing we’re hoping and praying for – fingers crossed.
“You never know how you’re going to swing it. You can only prepare, and that’s all we’re asking our guys each and every day.”
Correa had a double, a home run and three RBIs to lead High Point-Thomasville (12-19 overall, 4-5 second half), which outhit the Mustangs 13-4 for the game. Kane Kepley added two hits and three RBIs, while Rowan Watt had two hits and two RBIs. Dominic Pilolli added a hit and two RBIs.
“I thought we played more loose today,” Correa said. “BP was a lot more fun – we’re just trying to have a lot more fun with it. We had a couple new guys, new faces, a little different way of doing stuff. Obviously it showed and it worked really well for us.”
The HiToms took the lead in the second when Correa smashed a two-run home run to left. They scored single runs in the third and fourth to lead 4-2 and pulled away with four in the sixth and three in the seventh to lead 11-2.
Kepley, Watt and Pilolli tallied three straight run-scoring hits to highlight the sixth. Correa doubled in a run and Kepley drove in two in the seventh as High Point-Thomasville sent 17 batters to the plate over the two innings.
“It was good,” Correa said. “Obviously we’ve been struggling this season. Me and the team as a whole, we haven’t been doing as well as we wanted when we started the season. But, honestly, that happens and hopefully we can turn it around.”
Will Gervase got the pitching win for the HiToms, allowing no hits and two walks while striking out two in three scheduled innings. Will Sword, who pitched 2 2/3 innings, and Brodie McFadden, who pitched 1 2/3 innings, were also effective in relief.
Starting pitcher Ryan Friesen took the loss for the Mustangs (11-19, 2-7), who got a home run and two RBIs from John Rittenhouse. Christian Easley also made a highlight-reel catch at the center-field wall on a ball hit by Austin Dearing in the eighth.
Looking to catch a late-season spark, High Point-Thomasville – needing to make a run at the second-half division title or boost its overall record to qualify as a wild card – will visit Asheboro on Saturday before hosting Macon on Sunday.
The CPL All-Star Game will follow Tuesday and Wednesday in Lexington County, South Carolina.
“Guys start to filter out,” Stevens said. “Obviously pitch limits are being reached and guys are burnt out a little bit. It’s my job, our job as a staff to keep these guys as together as possible and catch fire at the right time. That’s what this things all about.”