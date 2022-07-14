COLONIAL HEIGHTS Va. — A hot start helped lift the HiToms past the Tri-City Chili Peppers 8-6 in Coastal Plain League baseball Wednesday at Shepherd Stadium.
Eric Grintz doubled homered and drove in two runs to lead High Point-Thomasville (17-16 overall 5-4 second half) which led 4-1 through the first inning. Eli Weisner also had a home run and two RBIs while JB Brown had a solo home run.
Win Scott a former Ragsdale standout got the win in short relief — striking out two while allowing two runs on no hits and two walks in one inning.
The Chili Peppers (17-16 4-6) inched within 5-4 in the fourth before the HiToms added two in the top of the sixth and one in the ninth.
HUSHPUPPIES TAME SWAMP FOXES
MARION — The Hushpuppies broke free over the final two innings to beat the Marion Swamp Foxes 9-4 in Old North State League baseball Wednesday at Big League Camp.
Logan Sawyer had two hits including a double and two RBIs for High Point which scored three in the eighth and two in the ninth to pull from a 4-4 tie. Dylan Driver had three hits and an RBI while Gavin Sentell a former Ledford standout also had three hits and Brendon Read had a hit and two RBIs.
Dylan Ward got the win in relief of starter Lucas Glover who struck out four in five innings. Ward allowed no hits and just one walk over four shutout innings while striking out four.