McLEANSVILLE — Tre Hill scored a career-high 40 points to help lead High Point Central past Northeast Guilford to conclude the Mid-State 3A boys basketball regular season Saturday at Northeast.
Alex Cook added 15 points, hitting four 3-pointers, while Daniel Dines chipped in 13 points, also hitting four 3s, for the Bison (5-18 overall, 3-11 conference). Hill made 20 free throws and grabbed eight rebounds.
In the girls game, Northeast won 60-41. Ava Vaughan scored 13 points to lead the Bison (1-22, 0-14), who trailed 26-17 at halftime. Briana Berry added nine points, while Jayah Shannon had seven points. Alaina Smith had 11 rebounds.
GLENN, E. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE — East Forsyth defeated Glenn 51-40 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls basketball Saturday at East.
The Ladycats, who trailed 31-22 at halftime, dipped to 7-16 overall and 2-11 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale rolled past Southeast Guilford 88-57 in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Saturday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 17-5 overall and 12-2 in the conference, taking second place.
In the girls game, Ragsdale won 40-36 to move to 13-8 and 8-6, finishing third.
NCISAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS SET
Boys
First round Tuesday
2A West — Westchester Country Day (5-12) at No. 8 Burlington Christian (12-9), 6 p.m.
4A — Ravenscroft (14-8) at Wesleyan Christian (10-16), 6 p.m.
- High Point Christian (20-7) was selected the No. 4 seed in the 3A, received two byes and will host a quarterfinal game Saturday
Girls
First round Tuesday
2A West — Carolina Friends (3-9) at No. 8 Westchester Country Day (7-11), 5 p.m.
- High Point Christian (18-9) was selected the No. 2 seed in the 3A, received two byes and will host a quarterfinal game Saturday
- Wesleyan Christian (16-6) was selected the No. 5 seed in the 4A, received a bye and will host either the Greensboro Day (10-13)/Saint Mary’s (3-9) winner in the second round Thursday
SWIMMING 1A/2A CHAMPIONSHIP
CARY — Bishop McGuinness’ boys placed in the top 10 to key Saturday’s NCHSAA 1A/2A state swimming championship at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
Community School of Davidson won the boys team total with 264 points, while Raleigh Charter was second with 253. Bishop took eighth with 99 points, while Wheatmore was 23rd with 30.
Lincoln Charter won the girls team total with 212 points, ahead of Pine Lake Prep with 203. Bishop was 26th with 26 points.
Finishing in the top 10 for Bishop were: Michael Herzberger (eighth — boys 50 free, 22.85; eighth — boys 100 free, 51.31) and Timothy Gaylord (second — boys 100 back, 55.04; fifth — boys 100 butterfly, 54.61), plus the boys 200 free (eighth — 1:36.60) and boys 400 free (seventh — 3:36.00) relays.
Wheatmore’s Spencer Hall (fifth — boys 50 free, 22.11; third — boys 100 butterfly, 53.51) also posted two top-10 finishes.
3A CHAMPIONSHIP
CARY — Ledford and Oak Grove finished inside the top 20 in the girls team total to highlight Friday’s NCHSAA 3A state championship at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
Carrboro won the girls total with 306 points, ahead of JH Rose with 233. Ledford was 18th with 30 points, while Oak Grove was 19th with 28 points.
Carrboro also won the boys total with 218 points, topping Northwest Cabarrus with 183. High Point Central and Oak Grove tied for 34th with 13 points.
Placing in the top 10 were: Ledford’s Jenna Koh (second — girls 100 breaststroke, 1:07.92; sixth — girls 50 free, 25.42), Oak Grove’s Cassidy Grubb (seventh — girls 50 free, 25.52) and High Point Central’s Rowan Cridlebaugh (ninth — boys 200 IM, 2:04.85).
WRESTLING 1A EAST REGIONAL
GOLDSBORO — Bishop McGuinness’ Jake Regitz and Myles Payne advanced out of the NCHSAA 1A East wrestling regional Friday and Saturday at Rosewood.
Regitz won three matches in reaching the championship match at 152 pounds and falling to Uwharrie Charter’s Carson Robison (dec 4-3). Payne reached the third-place match before falling to Rosewood’s Ryan Deloach (fall 2:15).
Top-four finishes advanced to this weekend’s individual state championships in Greensboro.
2A MIDWEST REGIONAL
CONCORD — Trinity’s Spencer May and David Makupson won their weight classes to highlight the NCHSAA 2A Midwest regional Friday and Saturday at the Cabarrus County Arena.
May won in the quarterfinals and semifinals, then defeated Mount Pleasant’s Trent Almond (fall 3:54) to win the 113-pound championship. Makupson won in the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals, then beat Morehead’s Cole Pritchard (TF 15-0 4:45) to win the 138-pound championship.
Casey Hohn (152 pounds) and Gavin Hardister (182 pounds) also took third place in their weight class and, along with fourth-place finisher Brayden Hall (106 pounds), qualified for this weekend’s state championships.
3A MIDWEST REGIONAL
GIBSONVILLE — Nine area wrestlers qualified for the state championship and two won their weight classes in the 3A Midwest regional Friday and Saturday at Eastern Guilford.
Southern Guilford’s Stephen Cotton won his 145-pound championship match over Central Academy’s Logan Fite (MD 10-2), while teammate Jamier Ferere won his 285-pound championship match by forfeit over Parkwood Cody Hardy.
Ledford’s Connor Wishon, who reached the 120-pound championship match before falling to Central Cabarrus’ Jackson Baglio (fall 3:25), and teammate Cory Cranford, who made the 220-pound final before losing to Eastern Guilford’s Karin Sein (fall 2:25), finished second.
Oak Grove’s John Courson was also second at 113 pounds, falling to Asheboro’s Xavier Santos (fall 1:12), while teammates Blake Shinault (182 pounds) and Zane Williams (220 pounds) were fourth and qualified for this weekend’s state championships.
Taking third were High Point Central’s Roman Laing (160 pounds), who defeated Eastern Guilford’s Marcus Bynum (fall 1:23), and Southern’s Daniel Graham (106 pounds), who beat North Davidson’s Levi White (fall 2:08).
4A MIDWEST REGIONAL
CONCORD — Ragsdale’s Bradley Yokum won his weight class while two wrestlers from Glenn advanced to the state championship from the NCHSAA 4A Midwest regional Friday and Saturday at the Cabarrus County Arena.
Yokum won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches, then defeated Piedmont’s Noah Cauble by injury to win the 106-pound championship.
Glenn’s Isaiah Wilson won three matches to reach the 120-pound championship before falling against AL Brown’s Trevor Freeman (dec 2-1), while Isaac Sheehan went 3-1 to reach the 126-pound third-place match, where he defeated Northern Guilford’s James Poole (dec 9-3).