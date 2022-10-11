HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford defeated Cornerstone Charter 25-18, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Southwest.
Akila Hardie had 16 kills, eight digs and six blocks for the Cowgirls (8-12). Edinam Woka added seven kills, while Amirah Winston and Marie Hall each had six kills. Winston also had four aces, while Allie Roll had three aces and 30 assists. Charlotte Bliven added 17 digs, and Alex Gray had eight.
HP CENTRAL, SMITH/NE GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – High Point Central swept Smith 25-19, 25-5, 25-8 and Northeast Guilford 25-18, 25-11, 25-14 in a Mid-State 3A Conference doubleheader Monday at Central.
The Bison, in second place with one of the conference’s two automatic playoff berths with two matches to go, improved to 11-8 overall and 10-2 in the conference.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH HE
BERMUDA RUN – Wesleyan Christian fell 20-25, 25-21, 26-28, 25-23, 14-9 against Forsyth Home Educators in volleyball Monday at Rise Indoor Sports.
FOOTBALL
THOMASVILLE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville rolled past Montgomery Central 36-10 in nonconference football Monday at Cushwa Stadium.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-1 overall.
BOYS SOCCER
TW ANDREWS, MOREHEAD
HIGH POINT – TW Andrews lost 6-1 against Morehead in Mid-State 2A Conference boys soccer Monday at Correll-Morris Field.
The Red Raiders moved to 1-7-1 overall and 1-5-1 in the conference.
EAST DAVIDSON, NORTH ROWAN
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson rolled past North Rowan 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Monday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles improved to 13-3-1 overall and 8-0 in the conference.
GLENN, REAGAN
PFAFFTOWN – Glenn fell 1-0 against Reagan in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys soccer Monday at Reagan.
Alexisz Memije made six saves in goal for the Bobcats (6-7-3 overall, 3-5-1 conference).
LEDFORD, NORTH DAVIDSON
WELCOME – Ledford beat North Davidson 5-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer Monday at North.
The Panthers improved to 10-5-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
MIDWAY – Oak Grove defeated Central Davidson 5-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer Monday at Oak Grove.
Aiden Daugherty scored three goals to lead the Grizzlies (5-10-2 overall, 2-3 conference). Aron Disher added a goal and an assist. Nicolas Bowman had a goal, while Griffin Reader, Kody Kerestes and Cooper Barnett each had an assist. Noah Van Newkirk made three saves in goal.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, DUDLEY
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford lost 5-2 against Dudley in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Monday at Southern.
Edgar Aleman scored two goals for the Storm (1-11-1 overall, 1-6 conference). Zaryab Khan and Jesus Jasso each had an assist.
TRINITY, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH
FARMER – Trinity edged Southwestern Randolph 1-0 in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer Monday at Southwestern Randolph.
The Bulldogs improved to 10-3-2 overall and 5-0-2 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN
TRINITY – Wheatmore broke free in the second half to beat Randleman 4-0 in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer Monday at Wheatmore.
Anakin Leister scored two goals while Luke Beasley and Hayden Hemming each scored one for the Warriors (12-0-4 overall, 6-0-2 conference), who were locked in a scoreless tie at halftime. Leister and Beasley each had an assist while Nick Galloway made seven saves in goal.
GIRLS GOLF
NWP CHAMPIONSHIP
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness defeated Cornerstone Charter 326-356 in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls golf championship Monday at Grandover.
Eliza Ofsanko shot a 99 to lead the Villains, followed by Maddie Kunkle with a 110 and Emery Grunwald with a 117.
CROSS-COUNTRY
DAVIDSON CO. CHAMPIONSHIPS
DENTON – East Davidson had five runners finish in the top seven to help capture the girls team title in the Davidson County cross-country championships Monday at Denton Farm Park.
East won the girls title with 32 points, followed by Oak Grove (49), Central Davidson (64), North Davidson (87) and West Davidson (102). South Davidson won the boys title with 50 points, ahead of East Davidson (51), Oak Grove (56), Central Davidson (113), North Davidson (141), Ledford (146) and West Davidson (162).
Finishing in the top 10 of the girls race were: East Davidson’s Fatima Cepeda (second, 19:50.57), Erin Gardner (third, 20:35.88), Grace Prevette (fourth, 20:45.56) and Avery Tysinger (seventh, 21:11.50), along with Oak Grove’s Chloe Koper (fifth, 21:05.51), Natalia Everhart (eighth, 21:14.69) and Makinley Beers (10th, 21:33.59).
Finishing in the top 10 of the boys race were: Oak Grove’s Hunter Creech (second, 16:44.48) and Mason McMillan (eighth, 17:21.67); East Davidson’s Owen Crum (sixth, 17:09.96), Dallas Salter (seventh, 17:20.95) and Caleb Machorro (10th, 17:32.18); and Ledford’s Sawyer Dobbins (ninth, 17:31.48).
CORRECTION
A sports news item in Tuesday’s edition of The Enterprise misidentified High Point-based Silver Hare Racing as Silver Hill Racing. The Enterprise regrets the error.