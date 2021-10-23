HIGH POINT — High Point University rolled to its 26 Big South victory in a row, sweeping Gardner-Webb 25-16, 25-17, 25-10 on Saturday.
The Panthers (17-5, 9-0 Big South) hit at a .400 percentage and dominated in kills (44-27), assists (40-26) and digs (51-35.). HPU had just six attack errors and four service errors.
Madison Smith led the Panthers with nine kills. Sopheaa Mink and Sydney Palazzolo had eight each and Dyaln Maberry provided seven.
Maria Miggins led HPU with 17 assists while Mackenzi Thornburg had 11. Jenny Wesseling led the Panthers in digs with 13.
On Friday, the Panthers made it 25 Big South victories in a row by defeating Winthrop 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 in the Millis Center on Alumni Night.
Gabrielle Idlebird, Dylan Maberry and Palazzolo each sacked 10 kills for the Panthers and Madison Smith had nine. Palazzolo also contributed 19 digs for her seventh double-double.
The Panthers, who hit .254 held an advantage in kills (48-37), assists 46-35 and digs (90-73).
Thornburg also provided a double-double with 21 assists and 18 digs. Maria Miggins added 17 assists and Jenny Wessling led with 20 digs.
HPU plays at Hampton on Friday and at Campbell on Saturday.