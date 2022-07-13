HIGH POINT — Golfers from different parts of the state begin play today in the Tarheel Youth Golf Association High Point Junior Open.
Blair Park plays host to the opening round of the 36-hole tournament while the final round is Thursday at Blair Park.
A majority of the 96 players expected are split across three boys divisions. All will play from the blue tees both days..
Nathan O’Neal of Wilson is the top player entered, according to current TYGA rankings. O’Neal is listed at No. 41 with Landon Hawley of Charlotte the next best entry at No. 67 followed by Freddy Ortmann of Greensboro at No. 70 and Clavin Hawkins of Lexington at No. 73.
Cole Rouse of Kernersville is the best-ranked player expected from the Enterprise circulation area at No. 104 with Ethan Wooten of High Point next at No. 132. Other local entries are Lincoln Newton of Wallburg and Hunt Jardina and Michael Skeen of High Point.
Madison Dial of High Point is among four girls on the tee sheets.