OMAHA, Neb. — A look at the eight teams competing in the College World Series, which starts Friday at Charles Schwab Field (in order of CWS opening games).
ORAL ROBERTS (51-12)
• Coach: Ryan Folmar (370-222 in 11 years at ORU).
• Road to Omaha: Won Stillwater Regional: beat Oklahoma State 6-4, beat Washington 15-12, beat Dallas Baptist 6-5. Won Eugene Super Regional: lost 9-8 to Oregon, beat Oregon 8-7, beat Oregon 11-6.
• 2023 record vs. CWS teams: 0-0.
• Last CWS appearance: 1978.
• All-time record in CWS: 1-2 in one appearance.
• Short hops: Joins 2012 Stony Brook and 2008 Fresno State as only No. 4 regional seeds to reach the CWS. ... Jonah Cox’s 47-game hitting streak is tied for third longest in Division I history. He has a hit in 62 of 63 games. ... Eagles have won 23 of 24, including 16 of past 17 on road.
TCU (42-22)
• Coach: Kirk Saarloos (80-44 in two years at TCU).
• Road to Omaha: Won Fayetteville Regional: beat Arizona 12-4, beat Arkansas 20-5, beat Arkansas 12-4. Won Fort Worth Super Regional: beat Indiana State 4-1, beat Indiana State 6-4.
• 2023 record vs. CWS teams: 0-0.
• Last CWS appearance: 2017.
• All-time record in CWS: 11-10 in five appearances.
• Short hops: Frogs’ 11-game win streak is longest in the nation, and they’ve won 19 of 21. ... Reliever Ben Abeldt has allowed only one run in 212/3 innings over 12 appearances ... Frogs have 139 steals, most in the CWS field.
FLORIDA (50-15)
• Coach: Kevin O’Sullivan (677-317 in 16 years at Florida).
• Road to Omaha: Won Gainesville Regional: beat Florida A&M 3-0, lost to Texas Tech 5-4, beat UConn 8-2, beat Texas Tech 7-1, beat Texas Tech 6-0. Won Gainesville Super Regional: beat South Carolina 5-4, beat South Carolina 4-0.
• 2023 record vs. CWS teams: 2-1 (vs. Tennessee).
• Last CWS appearance: 2018.
• All-time record in CWS: 21-24 in 12 appearances (won national title in 2017).
• Short hops: The Gators have their seventh 50-win season, with five coming under O’Sullivan. ... Starter Hurston Waldrep has 25 strikeouts in 15 innings in two NCAA Tournament starts. ... Gators have 129 homers, three off the school record set in 1998.
VIRGINIA (50-13)
• Coach: Brian O’Connor (839-351-2 in 20 years at Virginia).
• Road to Omaha: Won Charlottesville Regional: beat Army 15-1, beat East Carolina 2-1, beat East Carolina 8-3. Won Charlottesville Super Regional: lost to Duke 5-4, beat Duke 14-4, beat Duke 12-2.
2023 record vs. CWS teams: 0-0.
• Last CWS appearance: 2021.
• All-time record in CWS: 13-10 in five appearances (won national title in 2015).
• Short hops: Cavaliers have won 15 of past 16 games. ... Jake Gelof’s 23 homers are a program single-season record. ... Starter Brian Edgington’s complete game in the super-regional clincher was Virginia’s first in the NCAA Tournament since 2014.
WAKE FOREST (52-10)
• Coach Tom Walter (418-339-1 in 14 years at Wake Forest; 846-671-1 overall in 27 years).
• Road to Omaha: Won Winston-Salem Regional: beat George Mason 12-0, beat Maryland 21-6, beat George Mason 15-1. Won Winston-Salem Super Regional: beat Alabama 5-4, beat Alabama 22-5.
• 2023 record vs. CWS teams: 0-0.
• Last CWS appearance: 1955.
• All-time record in CWS: 7-3 in two appearances (won national title in 1955).
• Short hops: Deacons are first No. 1 national seed to reach CWS since 2018. ... Their 10 losses are fewest in nation. They haven’t lost consecutive games. ... First Wake Forest team to win at least 50 games. ... Brock Wilken’s 70 homers are an ACC career record.
STANFORD (44-18)
• Coach: David Esquer (225-90 in 6 years at Stanford, 750-557-2 in 24 years overall).
• Road to Omaha: Won Stanford Regional: beat San Jose State 13-2, lost to Texas A&M 8-5, beat Cal State Fullerton 6-5, beat Texas A&M 13-5, beat Texas A&M 7-1. Won Stanford Super Regional: lost to Texas 7-5, beat Texas 8-3, beat Texas 7-6.
• 2023 record vs. CWS teams: 0-0.
• Last CWS appearance: 2022.
• All-time record in CWS: 41-33 in 18 appearances (won national titles in 1987, 1988).
• Short hops: Team’s .319 batting average is highest since the 2004 squad batted .328. ... Pac-12 pitcher of the year Quinn Mathews threw 156 pitches in second game of super regional. He has thrown more than 100 pitches in 15 starts, and his 120 innings are most in the nation.
LSU (48-15)
• Coach: Jay Johnson (88-37 in two years at LSU; 405-209 in 11 years overall).
• Road to Omaha: Won Baton Rouge Regional: beat Tulane 72, beat Oregon State 6-5, beat Oregon State 13-7. Won Baton Rouge Super Regional: beat Kentucky 14-0, beat Kentucky 8-3.
• 2023 record vs. CWS teams: 2-1 (vs. Tennessee)
• Last CWS appearance: 2017.
• All-time record in CWS: 40-27 in 18 appearances (won national titles in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009).
• Short hops: Tigers’ six national titles are second to Southern California’s 12. ... Center fielder Dylan Crews and starting pitcher Paul Skenes are projected 1-2 overall picks in the amateur draft. ... Crews’ .434 batting average is highest among players in the CWS and is third nationally.
TENNESSEE (43-20)
• Coach: Tony Vitello (234-97 in six years at Tennessee).
• Road to Omaha: Won Clemson Regional: beat Charlotte 8-1, beat Clemson 6-5, beat Charlotte 9-2. Won Hattiesburg Super Regional: lost to Southern Mississippi 5-3, beat Southern Mississippi 8-4, beat Southern Mississippi 5-0.
• 2023 record vs. CWS teams: 2-4 (1-2 vs. LSU, 1-2 vs. Florida).
• Last CWS appearance: 2021.
• All-time record in CWS: 8-10 in five appearances.
• Short hops: Volunteers are one of three programs in at least two of the past three CWS, joining Stanford and Virginia. ... Reliever Chase Burns has allowed one earned run in 10 innings over three appearances. ... Over the past three seasons, Vols have hit NCAA-leading 381 home runs.