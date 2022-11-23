HIGH POINT – Basketball teams from across the area should get some good early-season competition this weekend at the 21st annual Headliners Challenge.

Close to three dozen girls and boys teams will compete in 20 games Friday and Saturday in Wesleyan Christian’s two gyms. Play will begin each day at 10 a.m. and conclude with the 8 p.m. game Friday and 8:30 game Saturday.

Trending Videos