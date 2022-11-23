HIGH POINT – Basketball teams from across the area should get some good early-season competition this weekend at the 21st annual Headliners Challenge.
Close to three dozen girls and boys teams will compete in 20 games Friday and Saturday in Wesleyan Christian’s two gyms. Play will begin each day at 10 a.m. and conclude with the 8 p.m. game Friday and 8:30 game Saturday.
“As a whole, I’m proud of the fact we’ve been able to sustain it,” said Kenny Carter, the former longtime girls basketball coach at High Point Central who is running the showcase alongside Wesleyan girls coach Daniel McRae.
The goal every year is to provide teams with top-tier competition early in the season, Carter said.
“What I like about this tournament is that it’s a playoff-type atmosphere,” Carter said, “and coaches can gauge what their teams are like. It’s not your typical Tuesday, Friday matchup.”
Highlighting the slate of games will likely be Winston-Salem Christian’s national team taking on Andrews’ girls on Friday afternoon at 3:30 and Salisbury’s girls facing Quality Education on Saturday at 2:30.
Wrapping up the tournament Saturday night will be archrivals High Point Christian against Wesleyan – the girls will start at 7, followed by the boys at 8:30.
Games in Main Gym unless otherwise noted
• 10 a.m. – Forbush boys vs. Central Carolina Prep (Main Gym); Forbush girls vs. Forsyth Home Educators (Auxiliary Gym)
• Noon – 1 of 1 girls vs. S3 Academy (Main Gym); Metrolina Christian girls vs. Central Carolina Prep (Auxiliary Gym)
• 2 p.m. – Wesleyan Christian girls vs. O’Neal School
• 3:30 p.m.– Winston-Salem Christian girls vs. TW Andrews
• 5 p.m.– East Forsyth boys vs. TW Andrews
• 6:30 p.m.– Salisbury girls vs. Greensboro Day
• 8 p.m.– Salisbury boys vs. Piedmont Classical
• 10 a.m. – Forbush boys vs. Piedmont Classical (Main Gym); Lexington girls vs. Greensboro Day (Auxiliary Gym)
• 11:30 a.m. – East Forsyth girls vs. Forbush
• 1 p.m. – Northside girls vs. O’Neal School (Main Gym); Central Carolina Prep girls vs. Forsyth Home Educators (Auxiliary Gym)
• 2:30 p.m. – Quality Education girls vs. Salisbury (Main Gym); Central Carolina Prep boys vs. Forsyth Home Educators (Auxiliary Gym)
• 4 p.m. – Glenn boys vs. Salisbury
• 5:30 p.m. – SouthLake Christian boys vs. North Raleigh Christian
• 7 p.m. – High Point Christian girls vs. Wesleyan Christian
• 8:30 p.m. – High Point Christian boys vs. Wesleyan Christian