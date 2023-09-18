HIGH POINT — Josh Hammond has been selected to participate in this weekend’s inaugural Prep Baseball Report High School All-American Game in Milwaukee.
Hammond, a junior pitcher/third baseman at Wesleyan Christian, will be part of the 22-player Class of 2025 roster that will take on the Class of 2024 roster Saturday afternoon in American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers.
“I just feel so lucky to be able to play with this group of elite players,” Hammond said in a release from the school. “I’m really excited to get on the field with them and see what we can do.”
Hammond, who helped lead Westchester Country Day to the NCISAA 2A state championship series in the spring, will join the Trojans — the NCISAA 4A state champions — this season.
“I tell people we are blessed to have Josh at Wesleyan because he is an excellent person as much as he is an excellent player,” said Wesleyan coach Mo Blakeney, who coached alongside Hammond’s dad, Joey, at Westchester.
“His character, discipline and composure at such a young age is impressive. Josh is an exceptional young man and we are better as a team, collectively, because he is part of it.”
Also joining Hammond on the 2025 roster will be Hough’s Tyler Baird and Davie County’s Coy James, who has committed to Ole Miss.
The event is also working in conjunction with Vs. Cancer, a signature fundraising campaign of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Chase Jones, a former Ragsdale standout who played at North Carolina, started Vs. Cancer a decade ago. Players are accepting donations through curethekids.org.