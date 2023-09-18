WCA - Josh Hammond.jpg

Wesleyan Christian's Josh Hammond

HIGH POINT — Josh Hammond has been selected to participate in this weekend’s inaugural Prep Baseball Report High School All-American Game in Milwaukee.

Hammond, a junior pitcher/third baseman at Wesleyan Christian, will be part of the 22-player Class of 2025 roster that will take on the Class of 2024 roster Saturday afternoon in American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers.