WALLBURG – Oak Grove wouldn’t be denied once it finally got going.
The Grizzlies scored three goals over the final 12 minutes of regulation and went ahead in the first 10-minute overtime to surge past rival Ledford 4-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday evening at Ledford.
“I think it was just the drive, the passion that these girls have,” Oak Grove coach Hilary Lytle said. “Once they saw what was happening and they started putting those pieces together, they were unstoppable. It was just one thing after another. I think they just had to see the possibility and they were ready to go.”
Haley Long had two goals – including the go-ahead score in the 88th minute – and an assist to lead the Grizzlies (3-7 overall, 1-2 conference), who hung within two games of conference leader North Davidson. Peyton Gerrard had a goal and an assist, while Mallie Blizard added a goal.
“Sometimes I’ll do the inspirational thing at halftime,” said Long, a junior. “And we just really picked it up and fought for each other. We really wanted to beat them – especially being a rival school.”
With the score tied 3-3 into overtime, following a frantic end to regulation, Oak Grove took its only lead of the match. Long controlled the ball in the middle and made a diagonal run toward the left side of the penalty area. She twisted for a shot that arced over the goalkeeper and found the right-side netting.
“Usually I practice, once I cut, trying to get a shot off,” Long said. “I saw the goalie pop out, so I thought I could get it over her head. That was great. I was ecstatic. I was really wanting to beat them, especially because most of them play basketball against us. So, we’ve got that rivalry there too.”
Sarah Ledbetter scored two goals for the Panthers (6-4-2, 2-1), who dipped a game behind North into a second-place tie with Asheboro. Julissa Alvarez contributed a goal and an assist, while Morgan Harrison and Makenzie Knight each had an assist.
Ledford started well with three goals within the first 30 minutes. But the Grizzlies matched the Panthers’ play much better in the second half, netting a goal by Long in the 69th minute. That gave Oak Grove life down the stretch as Blizard scored in the 75th minute and Gerrard scored on a header with 1:10 left.
“I thought we played well as a team collectively really well,” Ledford coach John Blake said. “And they’ve got (Long). We kept her out of the goal for a long time. But good players find the net, and that’s what happened.”
Despite the outcome, there were still plenty of positive takeaways for the Panthers – particularly with how well they defended much of the match.
“Moving forward, now we’re getting everything rolling,” Blake said. “I think we’re super competitive. We play them again, and I think we’ll have a similar result – hopefully we’ll come out on the good end,” he said with a smile.
Maddie Callahan made one save in goal for Ledford, which continues MPC play Wednesday at Asheboro and Thursday at Salisbury before heading into spring break next week. Ashlyn Grubb had three saves for the Grizzlies, who host MPC foe Montgomery Central on Wednesday before going into the break.
“This is huge for our morale,” Lytle said. “This is huge for our confidence as a young team going into some hard conference matches. This was not an easy game. This was an extremely tough matchup. So to come out of a game like this with an overtime win, it was a huge boost for us.”
