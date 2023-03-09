KERNERSVILLE – The head coach is often the face of a team – standing on the sideline, directing their team during games. But often right beside them, out of the spotlight, is someone working hand in hand to achieve a team’s goals.

For Bishop McGuinness girls basketball coach Brian Robinson, that person is Trish Grant. As the Villains seek their 11th state championship this weekend, Grant has been a significant part of the program’s success over the last two decades.

Tags

Trending Videos