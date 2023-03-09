KERNERSVILLE – The head coach is often the face of a team – standing on the sideline, directing their team during games. But often right beside them, out of the spotlight, is someone working hand in hand to achieve a team’s goals.
For Bishop McGuinness girls basketball coach Brian Robinson, that person is Trish Grant. As the Villains seek their 11th state championship this weekend, Grant has been a significant part of the program’s success over the last two decades.
“Trish is probably the most unsung important person we have in our program,” Robinson said. “It’s funny because I might be the face people see, but I’m the quiet one. And she’s the face they don’t see and she’s not the quiet one,” he said with a laugh. “What she does for those girls – she demands a lot out of them, but they all love her.”
Both remember with a laugh how their partnership began – “Right there,” Grant said, pointing to the far sideline in Bishop’s gymnasium. It was 2002 and Grant was the JV girls coach at Bishop while Robinson was coming off a challenging stint as the varsity boys coach at Starmount.
“She’s over there at the scorers table while the JVs are practicing,” Robinson said. “I didn’t get a word out of my mouth. I walk up to her and she goes, ‘So you’re the new varsity coach?’ I said, ‘Yeah,’ and she said, ‘Good luck,’ and walked off. I was like, ‘OK, nice meeting you.’ I was thinking at the time, ‘What have I gotten myself into?’”
Grant recalled: “I just pretty much told him that things are sort of in disarray. So, I pretty much told him, ‘Well, good luck.’ But when we had tryouts, he cut two seniors. So, I thought, ‘Hmm, that’s interesting.’ Right off the bat, he may have known one or two of the girls, but there were no favorites – he wanted to turn the program around.”
Robinson asked Grant to join his staff that first season, and since then the program has skyrocketed. The Villains won nine straight 1A state titles from 2006 to 2014 – the longest streak in NCHSAA girls basketball history – and added a 10th title last season.
While certainly Robinson, whose resume includes coaching USA Basketball, deserves credit, Grant is right there along with him – a former Division I player with decades of coaching experience, including at Immaculate Heart of Mary in High Point and with Robinson’s Winston-Salem Stealers club program.
And the two have learned to work together closely through the years.
“He’s the good cop and I’m the bad cop,” Grant said with a smile. “That’s pretty much the dynamics of our roles. Sometimes if he’s coming down hard on somebody, we might have to pick them up. Or sometimes we might come down hard on them, then he might have to pick them up.
“We are very polar-opposite personalities. But we’re now to the point that we’re almost thinking the same thing, finishing each other’s sentences – it’s kind of weird.”
Grant grew up in a Catholic community in Philadelphia, playing basketball at Saint Maria Goretti High School before earning a basketball scholarship to La Salle University. She moved south when she met her husband, Bobby, who lived much of his life in the High Point and Archdale communities before he died in 2020.
Their daughter, Suzanne, played basketball at Bishop and was a senior during Robinson’s first season.
“I’m more like a mom in some ways to some of them – whether it’s good or bad; it could be both,” said Grant, who has spent 22 years at Bishop. “And being a female, I think I see things he doesn’t. You pick up on things, especially girls at this high school age. And I’m thinking, ‘Oh, I remember I did that however many years ago.’
“So I can kind of see where they’re coming from or what direction they’re going. And I definitely think being a parent of someone who played here helps. A parent may come in and say, ‘Well, you don’t know.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I do actually.’ And I do think of them like my daughters. I would go the extra mile – as he does – for any of them.”
The Villains – whose coaching staff also features Laurie Mulqueeny, Leslie Schuneman and McKenzie Rochford, who is also from High Point and played at Bishop – will take on Chatham Charter on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh for another state championship – a long road from that first meeting.
“Since then we’ve pretty much been inseparable – she’s like family to me,” Robinson said. “And I don’t think we would’ve won the number of championships we’ve won without her.”