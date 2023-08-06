GREENSBORO – Lucas Glover walked off the 15th green at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, saw a rainbow and thought of his late grandfather.
“He would have been 97 today,” Glover said. “He got me started playing and was my mentor and my hero and all that stuff. Tried not to think about it too much until the end there. I’d like to think I had a leg up on everybody today because of that. But, I still had to do what I had to do.”
Glover, a former U.S. Open champ and a South Carolina native, did it by playing steady golf at the end to win the Wyndham Championship while Russell Henley lost the lead down the stretch for the second time in the tournament’s last three editions.
Glover, playing par golf over the last eight holes, shot 2-under 68 for a 20-under 260 total and a two-shot victory over Henley, who bogeyed the last three holes in squandering a one-shot lead, and Byeong Hun An.
Glover’s fifth PGA Tour victory was his first since the 2021 John Deere Classic and his first with his small children in attendance. After he sank the final putt, they ran over and hugged him while his mother watched.
“This is huge, huge obviously,” Glover, who has the most Wndham appearances since 2004, said. “It’s pretty close to home and had a lot of family here when I was growing up, spent a lot of time here at Sedgefield actually. I had a couple uncles who were members and came up here a good bit. Remember the pool and thought it was the best pool ever because it had a high dive, I remember that.”
It was also fourth top-five finish in his last five starts, a stretch that began at the Rocket Mortgage tournament in late June. All of the rounds in those top five finishes have been in 60s, marking a sharp turnaround in Glover’s game since switching to a long-shafted putter in May as a last-resort to cure a 10-year battle with the putting yips.
The tournament narrowed to a two-man race between Glover and Henley, playing a group behind Glover, after they both birdied 11 in reaching 20-under and opening a four-shot lead over An and Billy Horschel — who shared the 54-hole lead with Glover at 18-under.
Glover and Henley remained deadlocked until Henley birdied the 15 hole just before play was stopped for two hours because of a line of thunderstorms that moved through the area.
Henley gave that stroke back when his tee shot rolled off the front of the 16th green and he couldn’t get up and down. He bogeyed 17th after hitting a tee shot so far to the right that he got relief from a guy wire and then sent his second shot from a muddy lie into a bank of rough in the middle of the fairway. Henley then bogeyed 18 after a poor tee shot, giving Glover a two-shot advantage.
Henley said he never got comfortable after the rain delay.
“I felt a little jittery out there, just never got into a good sync with my swing, felt kind of rushed from the top of my swing, just didn't do a good job of handling the restart,” Henley said.
Glover also hit a poor tee shot on 18. Taking the safe route, he hit his second shot about 95 yards short of the green, pitched about eight feet from the cup and sank the par putt.
“When my caddy informed me I was up two, that forced the layup there,” Glover said. “It was 50/50 to start but when I found out I was up two, it was automatic.”
Horschel, who didn’t get anything going until birding the final hole, shot 2-over 72 and finished fourth at 16-under. Former winner Webb Simpson shot 63 for a 267 total and tied for fifth with Michael KIm.
Glover’s victory shot him into the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week in Memphis. Needing to finish at least second to make it, he climbed from 112th into 49th – a surge that helped keep Justin Thomas out.
Thomas, who started the tournament 79th in points, tied for 12th at 269 and wound up 71st in points. He edged above the playoff line in 70th when he made eagle on 15 then dropped below it when he bogeyed 16, after his tee shot rolled off the front of the green and into a divot.
He scrambled for par on 17 and did the same on 18 after sending his tee shot into the pine straw to the left of the fairway. He ripped his second between two trees with enough force that it landed about 40 yards from the green. With his grandmother watching, Thomas’ pitch onto the green had a chance to go in but it hit the pin and he fell onto the ground in disappointment as it ended a few inches away from the hole.