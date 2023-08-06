image004 (1).jpg

GREENSBORO – Lucas Glover walked off the 15th green at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, saw a rainbow and thought of his late grandfather.

“He would have been 97 today,” Glover said. “He got me started playing and was my mentor and my hero and all that stuff. Tried not to think about it too much until the end there. I’d like to think I had a leg up on everybody today because of that. But, I still had to do what I had to do.”