FREDERICK, Md. – Spire City broke a tie with three home runs in a four-run fifth inning and went on to defeat the Rockers 10-8 on Monday night at Nymeo Field.

High Point continues to own the best overall record in the Atlantic League at 53-29 on the season and they are in first place in the South Division with a 12-8 second half record. Gastonia is a half-game back at 11-8.