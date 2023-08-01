FREDERICK, Md. – Spire City broke a tie with three home runs in a four-run fifth inning and went on to defeat the Rockers 10-8 on Monday night at Nymeo Field.
High Point continues to own the best overall record in the Atlantic League at 53-29 on the season and they are in first place in the South Division with a 12-8 second half record. Gastonia is a half-game back at 11-8.
The Rockers took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third when Long, Jr. drew a walk from Spire City starter David Kubiak (W, 7-4) and scored on Ben Aklinski’s 14th home run of the year. But the Ghost Hounds, who broke a five-game losing streak. knotted the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the third on an RBI double from Jose Marmolejos and a run-scoring single from Paredes.
Spire City unleashed its power in the fifth against Rockers starter Brandon Leibrandt (0-2). Cabrera singled and scored on a two-run homer by Marmolejos. With one out, Kole Cottam and Raudy Read hit back-to-back solo homers to stake the ‘Hounds to a 7-3 lead that grew to 10-3 in the seventh when Read hit a sac fly and Scott Kelly delivered a two-run double.
High Point mounted a comeback in the eighth. Aklinski knocked in a run with a sac fly, Long, Jr. scored on a wild pitch and Quincy Latimore and Zander Wiel each hit solo homers to pull the Rockers to within three at 10-7. A Michael Martinez homer in the top of the ninth made it 10-8.
Aklinski continued his hot streak, driving in three runs on a 1-for-3 night. Latimore picked up a pair of hits as well. Marmolejos led the Ghost Hounds with three RBI.