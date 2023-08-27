FREDERICK, Md. – Spire City hit four home runs, pushed the go-ahead run across with a RBI single in the eighth and edged the Rockers 7-6 in their final meeting of the regular season Sunday at Nymeo Field.
Ben Aklinski led High Point at the plate, smashing three hits that included two home runs as he drove in four runs.
The Rockers, who took the first two games of the three game series, dropped to 68-36 but kept the best record in the Atlantic League and held on to first place in South Division second half standings at 27-14.
High Point led 5-1 early and held a 5-3 advantage when starting pitcher Neil Ramirez walked off the mound with one out in the bottom of the fourth and a 2-0 count on Kole Cottam with what appeared to be an arm injury. Jheyson Manzueta came in to pitch and allowed a walk to Cottom, a double to Steven Brault and a two-run single to Chris Shaw that tied the game at 5-5.
Aklinski smashed his second homer of the game with two outs in the fifth, a solo shot, to put the Rockers back on top at 6-5. With the home run, Aklinsk, who has 28 stolen bases, became the first Rocker ever to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases in a season.
Spire City’s Leobaldo Cabrera homered off Austin Ross in the seventh for a 6-6 tie. With Kyle Halbohn (L, 2-1) on the mound for the Rockers in the eighth, Cabrera singled home Osvaldo Abreu to take a 7-6 lead.
Spire City’s Dovydas Neveauskas put the Rockers down in order in the ninth to secure his fifth save of the year. The Ghost Hounds bullpen kept the last 12 High Point batters from reaching base after Ryan Grotjohn walked in the sixth.
D.J. Burt reached base for the 59th consecutive game when he walked in the first and Aklinski followed with his 19th homer of the season for a 2-0 High Point lead.
Brault, who went 4 for 4, hit a solo homer in the second off Ramirez to cut the deficit in half to 2-1.
In the third, Aklinski stroked a double into the gap in right-center, allowing Burt to score after he had reached base when he was hit by a pitch from Ghost Hounds starter Matt Reitz. Grotjhohn then homered to score Aklinski ahead of him and give the Rockers a 5-1 lead. Spire City answered in the bottom of the third as Abreu and Craig Dedelow each hit a solo homer to make it a 5-3 game.
After a day off Monday, the Rockers start a three-game series on Tuesday at Southern Maryland. High Point starts its final homestand of the season Friday when it opens a four-game series against York that culminates with an afternoon game on Labor Day. The Rockers then play four games in three days against Gastonia.