GASTONIA — Gastonia scored the go-ahead run in a three-run seventh inning and defeated the Rockers 11-5 at Caromont Health Park.
WIth score tied at 4, Jake Skole and Emmanuel Tapia singled off Rockers starter Stem and then a wild pitch put them at second and third. Another wild pitch and a throwing error by Roldani Baldwin allowed Skole to score the run that returned Gastonia to the lead. The Rockers brought in Gabriel Castellanos who gave up an RBI single before throwing a wild pitch that moved both runners into scoring position. A sacrifice fly scored another run, putting the Honey Hunters up 7-4.
A two-run single and two-run homer in the eighth upped the margin to 11-4.
The Rockers fell behind 4-0 before Jay Gonzalez scored on a groundout in the fifth. High Point drew even at 4-4 in the seventh.
Michael Martinez started the inning with a walk. Gonzalez then singled and Alfonzo was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Zander Wiel. pinch-hitting for Gulino, hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Martinez. Michael Russell followed with a double that scored both Gonzalez and Alfonzo. Euclides Leyer (W, 4-2) was called out of the bullpen and struck out Quincy Latimore to retire the side.
Baldwin hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth.
The Rockers dropped to 56-51 and 17-24 in the second half.
Stem (L, 5-4) went six innings and allowed nine hits and seven runs while striking out four. Gastonia starter Zack Godley pitched six innings and held the Rockers to four hits and one run while striking out three.