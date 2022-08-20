Rockers logo (1).jpg

GASTONIA — Gastonia scored the go-ahead run in a three-run seventh inning and defeated the Rockers 11-5 at Caromont Health Park.

WIth score tied at 4, Jake Skole and Emmanuel Tapia singled off Rockers starter Stem and then a wild pitch put them at second and third. Another wild pitch and a throwing error by Roldani Baldwin allowed Skole to score the run that returned Gastonia to the lead. The Rockers brought in Gabriel Castellanos who gave up an RBI single before throwing a wild pitch that moved both runners into scoring position. A sacrifice fly scored another run, putting the Honey Hunters up 7-4.

