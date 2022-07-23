Rockers logo (1).jpg

HIGH POINT – Gastonia shut down the Rockers offense for most of the game, withstood a late rally and escaped with a 5-3 victory Saturday night at Truist Point.

After the Rockers (42-40, 3-13 second half) mustered one run and two hits in the first half, four Honey Hunters pitchers held High Point to just one hit and four baserunners over the next seven innings, all scoreless, against. The Rockers managed two runs in the ninth but came up short on three chances with the tying run at the plate.

Trending Videos