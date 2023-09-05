HIGH POINT — The Rockers bats fell silent in the second of two seven-inning games Tuesday at Truist Point.
After pounding Gastonia 8-2 in the first game, High Point managed just two hits as the Honey Hunters cruised 7-0 in the nightcap. With the split, The Honey Hunters (74-40) moved to 33-18 at the top of the Atlantic League South Division second half and maintained their 3.5 game lead over the Rockers, who lost for the seventh time in nine games and dropped to 29-21 (70-43 overall).
A pair of singles by Ryan Grotjohn accounted for all the Rockers offensive production as they failed to score for the fourth time this season.
High Point put runners in scoring position in two innings. In the second, Grotjohn reached on an infield hit and stole second before Brian Parreira walked. In the sixth, Ben Aklinski walked, went to second on a double-play ball and became the only Rocker to reach third when he advanced on a wild pitch. Grojohn walked, putting runners on the corners, as the final batter who faced Honey Hunters starter Brett Daniels, who improved to 6-1. Diego Goris then ended the inning by grounding out as the only batter who faced Hunter Fennell.
Daniels allowed both of Grotjohn’s hits, struck out six and walked five. Graham Spraler gave up a lead off walk and struck out two in the seventh.
Jack Reinheimer smashed two homers, giving him three for the night, and drove in three runs as he led the Honey Hunters at the plate. Braxton Davidson (2 for 3), David Washington (1 for 2) and Alexis Olmedia (1 for 4) were credited with an RBI each.
Rockers starter Mitch Atkins, who went four innings, gave up two runs in the second and took the loss (1-3). Scott Manea led off the second with a double. Davidson followed with an RBI single and scored when Olmeda singled.
Those were the hits that Atkins allowed in four innings of work. Outside of the second, he allowed one baserunner, that on a walk in the fourth.
High Point’s bullpen proved to be leaky again. Jake Hoover greeted Taylor Guerriri by smacking a double and Reinheimer followed with a two-run homer in the fifth.
Jeremy Rhoades retired the Honey Hunters in order in the sixth but the story was different in the seventh. Reinheimer smashed a leadoff homer. Kevin Santa walked and went to second on a passed ball. After Davidson walked, Washington lined a single into centerfield that D.J. Burt failed to catch on a hop while running. Santa and Davidson scored while Washington wound up at second.
The clubs return to action today for a single game beginning at 6:35 p.m.