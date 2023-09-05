Rockers logo (1).jpg

HIGH POINT — The Rockers bats fell silent in the second of two seven-inning games Tuesday at Truist Point.

After pounding Gastonia 8-2 in the first game, High Point managed just two hits as the Honey Hunters cruised 7-0 in the nightcap. With the split, The Honey Hunters (74-40) moved to 33-18 at the top of the Atlantic League South Division second half and maintained their 3.5 game lead over the Rockers, who lost for the seventh time in nine games and dropped to 29-21 (70-43 overall).