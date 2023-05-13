HIGH POINT — Gastonia turned the tables on the Rockers and evened their three-game series Saturday night at Truist Point.
A night after High Point (12-3) took control with six runs on the way to winning the series opener, the Honey Hunters (10-4) broke up a pitchers’ duel with six runs of their own in the fourth and rolled to a 12-5 win.
Gastonia pounded 11 hits that included four homers, two solo shots by Zack Jarrett leading off the fourth and fifth, a three-run homer by Lamar Briggs that capped the fourth inning breakout and a two-run drive by Carlos Franco in the ninth.
Jarrett’s leadoff homer in the fourth was the first hit off Rockers starter Brandon Leibrandt (0-1), who then gave up two walks, a two-run single by Curtis Terry and Briggs’ three-run shot that sent Leibrandt to showers after allowing six runs on four hits.
A.J. Cole replaced Leibrandt, got High Point out of the fourth without more damage then was greeted in the fifth by Jarrett hitting his second solo homer. With one out in the bottom of the inning, Ben Aklinski drilled a solo homer to left and broke up a perfect game by Ian McKinney (1-1).
With Austin Ross on the mound, Gastonia added two in the sixth on a RBI single and a sacrifice fly.
McKinney was lifted in the sixth with two on and one out. John Nogowski faced reliever David Richardson and laced an RBI single. Ben Aklinski followed with a run-scoring single. Aklinski and Nogowski each advanced a base on a wild pitch and scored on Ryan Grotjohn’s two-run single, cutting the deficit to 9-5.
The Rockers mustered no hits and three base runners in three scoreless innings the rest of the way. Gastonia added three in the ninth. Franco provided the first two with his homer. Sensley singled and scored when Luis Curbelo laced a double into left that Daly failed to stop, allowing the ball to roll all the way to the wall.
The series ends Sunday at 4:05 p.m.