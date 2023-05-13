rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — Gastonia turned the tables on the Rockers and evened their three-game series Saturday night at Truist Point.

A night after High Point (12-3) took control with six runs on the way to winning the series opener, the Honey Hunters (10-4) broke up a pitchers’ duel with six runs of their own in the fourth and rolled to a 12-5 win.

