HIGH POINT — Unable to complete a ninth-inning rally, the Rockers fell to Gastonia 6-5 on Saturday at Truist Point in a game that included the ejection of manager Jamie Keefe when he argued what proved to be a crucial ball-strike call.

High Point went into the ninth trailing 6-3. Jay Gonzalez and Michaell Russell reached on singles and with two outs, Quincy Latimore was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Zander Wiel strokes a double to left on a 1-2 count, scoring Gonazlez and Russell and bringing the Rockers within one. But, Roldani Baldwin flied out to center, ending the game.

