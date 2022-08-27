HIGH POINT — Unable to complete a ninth-inning rally, the Rockers fell to Gastonia 6-5 on Saturday at Truist Point in a game that included the ejection of manager Jamie Keefe when he argued what proved to be a crucial ball-strike call.
High Point went into the ninth trailing 6-3. Jay Gonzalez and Michaell Russell reached on singles and with two outs, Quincy Latimore was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Zander Wiel strokes a double to left on a 1-2 count, scoring Gonazlez and Russell and bringing the Rockers within one. But, Roldani Baldwin flied out to center, ending the game.
The Rockers dropped to 59-54 and dropped a game behind Kentucky in the wild-card race. The Genomes doubleheader against Kentucky was canceled in respect for the victims of a shooting in the wee hours of Saturday morning outside the stadium where the Lexington Legends and Genomes play. One of the games will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday and the other on Sept. 17.
Gastonia didn’t relinquish the lead after taking it in the fourth. Luis Roman led off with a single, stole second and scored on Reece Hampton’ single for a 1-1 tie. With two outs, Jake Skole walked and designated hitter Herlis Rodriguez hit a three-run homer with starter Liam O’Sullivan (L, 3-5) on the mound for the Rockers.
With rain falling, High Point cut the deficit to 4-3 in the sixth when Ben Aklinski laced a single that scored Baldwin, who had doubled, and Tyler Ladendorf, who had walked.
Gastonia added one in the eighth without getting a hit. High Point reliever Gabriel Castellanos loaded the bases by allowing two walks and hitting a batter. Junior Rincon replaced Castellanos and with a full count to Stuart Levy threw a pitch over the plate near the bottom of the strike zone. Home plate umpire Mike Williams called it a ball, forcing in a run. Keefe argued the call and was quickly tossed. After he returned to the dugout, an open bag of baseballs was throw onto the field, some of the contents rolling onto the infield.
The Honey Hunters scored the deciding run in the ninth when Zack Jarrett singled in Rodriguez, with Jack Reinheimer going to third. Reinheimer was thrown out at the plate when Gastonia attempted a double-steal play.
Baldwin put the Rockers on the board in the first with a single that plated Morrison.
The clubs finish a three-game series on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.