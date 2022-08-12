HIGH POINT — The Gastonia Honey Hunters scored five runs in the fifth inning to erase a 3-0 High Point lead and went on to defeat the Rockers 9-4 Friday night in front of a crowd of 2,188 at Truist Point.
High Point is now 51-49 on the season and 12-22 in the second half. Gastonia improved to 70-30 and 25-9.
High Point and Gastonia meet in the second game of the three-game series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
High Point starter Bryan Quillens kept the Honey Hunters off the board through four innings as the Rockers went up 3-0.
Quillens was unable to continue because of injury. Cole Aker (2-3) replaced Quillens, gave up a two-run homer and walked two without recording an out. Gabriel Castellanos took over for Aker and allowed an RBI fielder’s choice to Zach Jarrett and also scored two runners on wild pitches as the Honey Hunters took a 5-3 advantage.
Aker, who was charged with allowing four runs, was the losing pitcher.
Gastonia starter Dakota Chalmers struck out six Rockers in his three innings of work. Chalmers left after the third and the Rockers greeted reliever Reilly Hovis with a three-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth.
With one out, the Rockers put together five straight base hits. Giovanny Alfonzo and Mike Gulino singled before Michael Russell doubled to score Alfonzo. Ben Aklinski beat out a slow chopper to short for an infield hit that scored Gulino. Jerry Downs then lined an RBI single up the middle to plate Russell and give High Point a 3-0 advantage.
Gastonia added a run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth and two in the seventh on a RBI single and a sacrifice fly.
The Rockers rallied in the eighth, putting two runners on before Russell stroked an RBI double to make it an 8-4 game. But the rally died and Gastonia added another run on a single, an error and a wild pitch in the ninth.