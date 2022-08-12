Rockers logo (1).jpg

HIGH POINT — The Gastonia Honey Hunters scored five runs in the fifth inning to erase a 3-0 High Point lead and went on to defeat the Rockers 9-4 Friday night in front of a crowd of 2,188 at Truist Point.

High Point is now 51-49 on the season and 12-22 in the second half. Gastonia improved to 70-30 and 25-9.

