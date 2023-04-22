HIGH POINT — For the first game against another team, Rockers manager Jamie Keefe liked what he saw from his squad overall as it lost 7-3 to Gastonia in an exhibition game Saturday at Truist Point.
“I didn’t see anything I didn’t like,” Keefe said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — For the first game against another team, Rockers manager Jamie Keefe liked what he saw from his squad overall as it lost 7-3 to Gastonia in an exhibition game Saturday at Truist Point.
“I didn’t see anything I didn’t like,” Keefe said.
High Point managed just three hits and scored all three of its runs in the sixth inning of a game in which the teams fielded 10 batter lineups and innings were terminated when a pitch count was reached.
Ryan Grotjohn, expected to be High Point’s starting shortstop, drove in two runs with a single after a bases-loaded balk forced in the first run.
“The pitchers are ahead of the hitters and I don’t see that changing for several days but our guys have been around long enough, we’ll be fine,” Keffe said.
The big inning brought the Rockers within a run at 4-3. Gastonia scored all four of the early runs off starter Brandon Leibrandt, who made five appearances with the Marlins in 2020 and played in the Double-A and Triple-A ranks the past two seasons.
Leibrandt, the son of former Major League pitcher Charlie Leibrandt, walked the first two batters he faced. With one out, Zach Jarrett laced an RBI single. In the third, two walks were followed by Jarrett’s RBI double, a RBI single by J.C. Escarra and Curtis Terry’s sacrifice fly.
“Leibrandt grinded,” Keefe said. “His legs were underneath him and it took him some time to get going. He threw some good pitchers that were borderline. He didn’t spot up his fastball and when he doesn’t it makes it a tough day but the bullpen came through. But, the defense, I’m very happy. Just overall, we’re more athletic. It was nice to see some guys not afraid to steal some bases. Team speed wise, I like where we’re at.”
Leibrandt will likely get more work during the Rockers three remaining spring training outings.
“HIs legs weren’t under him so we’ve got to make some decisions on what we’re going to do and when we’re going to pitch him,” Keefe said. “We’d like to get him up around 85 pitches so we may have him pitch again and have someone else out there opening night,”
High Point native Randy Norris provided the Rockers’ other run when he blasted a solo home run in the ninth.
“Back side at 96 miles an hour, I liked that,” Keefe said. “Both teams had big innings that could have been big innings but we’re both on a pitch count. But that’s the good part about an exhibition, you can do what you want and clean the table.”
Two walks and a balk put runners on second and third and brought the tying run to the plate twice but Zander Wiel and new infielder T.J. Bennett each struck out.
A two-run single in the seventh and a wild pitch that allowed a runner to score from second accounted for the rest of Gastonia’s scoring.
“I saw a lot of good things,” Keefe said. “You’ve got to realize guys are trying to make the club. It’s not always easy and we’re going to have to make some tough decisions. Guys showed up and were able to play.”
The Rockers will play at Gastonia today. Keefe said a few players won’t make the trip but most will because he needs to see them play. High Point will take on a travel team in closed scrimmages at Truist Point on Monday and Tuesday.