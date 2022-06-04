HIGH POINT — Gastonia figured out the Rockers pitching from the start and cruised to an 8-3 victory Saturday at Truist Point.
The Honey Hunters plated all of their runs in the first six innings and finished with 13 hits. They led 6-0 before High Point broke through when Michael Russell lifted a sacrifice fly to center that allowed Chris Proctor to cross the plate.
The eight runs tied the most allowed by the Rockers in a game this season. Losing for the fourth time in 19 games since a defeat on May 13, they dropped to 28-11. Their lead over Gastonia (26-13) in the Atlantic League South Division dropped to two games.
High Point notched its other runs when Jerry Downs belted a homer over the purple seats in right with Russell aboard in the eighth. Downs’ fifth homer of the year ended the scoring.
Gastonia set the tone with a leadoff double and scored twice in the first against starter Austin Glorius (2-3). A sacrifice fly drove in the first of those runs and the other crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
Glorious went five innings and allowed six runs, the last three in a fifth inning that featured a two-run homer by Emmauel Tapia. Glorious gave up eight hits, struck out four and walked three.
Nathan Bates started the sixth and allowed four singles, a walk and two runs over the first five batters he faced before he struck out Tapia. Bates was then replaced by John Hayes, who got out of a bases-loaded situation through a double play that included an interference call.
The Honey Hunters went in order in the seventh against Hayes and in the eighth and ninth against Gavin Weyman.
Proctor went 2 for 2 with a run scored and upped his batting average to .369 while Giovanny Alfonzo went 2 for 3 and raised his average to .361.
Gastonia starter Jerry Keel was the winner. He allowed just four base runners in the first four innings before the Rockers put two on and scored in the fifth.
Keel went six innings (finishing with a perfect sixth), allowed five hits and a walk and struck out five.
The teams finish their first three-game series of the season on Sunday at Truist Point.