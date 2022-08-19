GASTONIA — The Rocker’s five-game winning streak came to a crashing end Friday.
Four Gastonia pitchers combined for a four-hit shutout while the Honey Hunters pounded 21 and romped 15-0 at Caromont Health Park.
Gastonia’s barrage included six doubles, a triple and four home runs — a three-run shot by Emmauel Tapia in a six-run eighth that capped the scoring in the eighth, two-run blasts by Zach Jarrett and Jake Skole and a solo drive by Luis Castro.
Rockers starter Neil Uskali (L, 4-4) was tagged for five runs on 11 hits in five innings of work. Gastonia starter Alex Sanabia (W 5-5) went six innings and allowed two hits while walking one and striking out three.
Giovanny Alfonzo had two hits for the Rockers while Zander Wiel and Roldani Baldwin each added one.
The Rockers are now 17-23 in the second half and 56-50 on the season.
The teams play the second game in a three-game series on Saturday.