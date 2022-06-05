HIGH POINT — Gastonia again got the better of a Rockers starting pitcher in pounding out a second straight 8-3 victory on Sunday at Truist Point, completing a sweep of a three-game weekend series and further tightening the race for first in the Atlantic League South Division.
The three straight defeats matched the longest losing streak of the year for High Point, which was swept in a series for the first time since late September of last year. The Rockers dropped to 28-12 and their lead in the division shrank to one game as the Honey Hunters improved to 27-13.
Gastonia scored seven of its runs against Rockers starter Neil Uskali, who went six innings and wasn’t helped by two Rockers defensive miscues. He allowed just five earned runs, gave up eight hits, stuck out five and walked two.
In the second, Uskali was the victim of a ball that glanced off of him for an infield hit and a throwing error on a ground ball. That combination set the stage for a two-run double that was followed by a run-scoring single, putting Gastonia up 3-0.
The Rockers, who stroked seven hits, countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning, Michael Martinez drilled his first home run of the year for the first run. Johnny Field then walked, stole second and scored when Jay Gonzalez singled.
Gastonia added two in the fourth on a two-run double and two more in the sixth, one on a homer and the other on another infield hit off Uskali. The put the Honey Hunters up 7-2 before High Point scored its final run in the sixth when Logan Morrision singled and scored Ben Aklinski, who walked and went to third on Jerry Downs’ single.
“I really thought Uskali pitched better than the result,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said.
The Honey Hunters scored six runs off starter Austin Glorius in five innings a night earlier.
Gastonia escaped with a 5-4 victory in the series opener Friday when the Rockers couldn’t drive in runners in scoring position in the eighth and ninth innings.
“It was a tough series,” Keefe said. “They pitched us well and we didn’t pitch them well. When you are in a series like this and are down players, you can’t make the mistake we made, plain and simple. We game into them a little bit offensively. The good news is, we have a one-game lead going on the road.”
The game ended the home-game heavy start of the Rockers’ schedule. High Point, which played 28 of its first 40 games at Truist Point, goes on the road this week for three games at Kentucky and three at Gastonia.
The Rockers don’t have another week-long stretch of games at home until late August.
