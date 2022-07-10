GASTONiA – Gastonia limited the Rockers to four hits and held on for a 1-0 victory Saturday at CaroMont Health Park.
The Honey Hunters pushed across their run in the second. Reece Hampton singled to lead off the second against High Point starting pitcher Austin Glorius. Hampton then stole second and scored on a single to left by Alex Holderbach.
The Rockers left eight runners on base and were just 1-for-8 in batting with runners in scoring position. Their best scoring opportunity came in the third when recent addition Kyle Maurice and veteran Tyler Ladendorf each singled, but the threat ended when Ladendorf was forced out at second.
Giovanny Alfonzo smacked the other two hits. He singled and advanced as fast as second in fifth. He laced a two-out double in the seventh that was followed by a pop-out
High Point drops to 0-4 in the second half, with all the losses to the Honey Hunters, and 39-31 overall. South Division leading Gastonia improved to 4-0 and 48-21.
Glorious (3-5) went five innings and allowed five hits and the single run while walking two and striking out three. Lefty Jerry Keel (W, 5-3) went 6.2 innings for Gastonia, gave up all of the Rockers’ four hits while walking two and striking out seven.
The teams will play two games today beginning at 4:15 p.m. The first game was rained out Friday night.