BOILING SPRINGS – The road struggles continued for the High Point University men’s basketball team Saturday.
Gardner-Webb opened a 20-point lead by halftime and cruised to a 86-56 victory Saturday at Paul Porter Arena.
The Panthers shot 50 percent from the field but committed 20 turnovers that GWU turned into 24 points and allowed the Runnin’ Bulldogs to score a whopping 52 points in the paint
HPU, which has just one victory on an opponent’s floor this season, fell to 10-12 and 2-8 in the Big South. Gardner-Webb improves to 11-11 and 6-4.
HPU never led. The Panthers stayed close until GWU went on a 20-6 run that resulted in a 31-15 lead. The Runnin’ Bulldogs led 46-26 at the half and the lead stayed in that range until the last three minutes.
D. Q. Nicholas led Gardner-Webb with 27 points and six rebounds. Anthony Selden and Caleb Robinson added 15 points each.
Jaden House broke out of a slump and led the Panthers with 20 points while Zach Austin added 10.
The Panthers play at league leader UNC Asheville on Thursday in a game to be shown on ESPNU.