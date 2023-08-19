Rockers logo (1).jpg

HIGH POINT – The High Point Rockers won their fourth straight game with a 7-3 victory over the York Revolution Friday night in front of a crowd of 2,675 at Truist Point.

The Rockers improved to 63-34 and set a new club record for the most games over .500 at 29 games. High Point continues to lead the Atlantic League’s South Division with a second half record of 22-12. Gastonia is a game back at 21-13 in the second half.