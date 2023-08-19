HIGH POINT – The High Point Rockers won their fourth straight game with a 7-3 victory over the York Revolution Friday night in front of a crowd of 2,675 at Truist Point.
The Rockers improved to 63-34 and set a new club record for the most games over .500 at 29 games. High Point continues to lead the Atlantic League’s South Division with a second half record of 22-12. Gastonia is a game back at 21-13 in the second half.
The Rockers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when D.J. Burt reached on a fielder’s choice, moved to second when Ben Aklinski was hit by a pitch by York starter Nick Raquet (L, 11-7), stole third and scored on a wild pitch.
A solo homer by York’s Nellie Rodriguez in the top of the second tied the game at 1-1. Emmanuel Tapia then hit a 440-foot solo homer in the bottom of the second to put the Rockers back on top 2-1.
The Revs scored twice in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. Drew Mendoza led off the inning with a triple and scored on a homer by Richard Urena. High Point then tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth as Grotjohn drew a walk, moved to second on a balk, and scored on a single by Ben Aklinski.
The Rockers went on top for good in the bottom of the sixth on Grotjohn’s single that scored Dai-Kang Yang. In the seventh, Beau Taylor blooped a single to right that allowed Aklinski to score from second, giving High Point a 5-3 lead.
High Point added a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth when Parreira was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a double by Emmanuel Tapia. Parreira scored on Shed Long Jr.’s ground out and Burt lifted a sacrifice fly to right that scored Joe Johnson, who had pinch-run for Tapia.
The Rockers held the Revs to just five hits on the night. High Point was led by Tapia and Grotjohn with a pair of hits each.
High Point starter Jheyson Manzueta went five innings and allowed three runs while walking one and striking out six. He left the game after five as Jeremy Rhoades (W, 6-2) pitched the sixth and seventh innings, allowing just a single hit while striking out three.
High Point’s bullpen again played a huge role, retiring the final 11 batters of the game. Ryan Dull struck out the side in the ninth to seal the win.
With a double in the seventh, Burt extended his streak to 52 consecutive games reaching base, the longest in the Atlantic League in the last four years.