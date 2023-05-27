FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick pounded out 16 hits and topped the Rockers 12-4 in the opener of a three-game series.
Frederick scored five runs, four of them on home runs, in the first four innings against High Point starter Liam O’Sullivan (L, 1-2) and tacked on six more, four on home runs, at the expense of reliever Bryce Hensley in the sixth.
High Point (17-9) scored on a ground ball by Ryan Grotjohn in the second, John Nogowski’s solo homer in the sixth and Brian Parreria’s single and Grotjohn’s groundout in the eighth.
Nogowski went 3 for 5 with an RBI and was the only Rocker with more than one hit.
Craig Dedelow hit a two-run homer and Leobaldo Cabrera followed with a three-run shot in the sixth-run sixth for Frederick (9-17). Luke Becker hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Raudy Read and Jimmy Paredes belted solo shots.