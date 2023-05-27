Rockers logo (1).jpg

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick pounded out 16 hits and topped the Rockers 12-4 in the opener of a three-game series.

Frederick scored five runs, four of them on home runs, in the first four innings against High Point starter Liam O’Sullivan (L, 1-2) and tacked on six more, four on home runs, at the expense of reliever Bryce Hensley in the sixth.

Trending Videos