CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. – Long Island edged the Rockers 1-0 in a game stopped by fog after six innings Friday night.
In the bottom of the fifth, Long Island’s Deven Marrero led off the inning with a double, moved to third on a ground out by Johnni Turbo then scored on a Nicolino wild pitch.
In the sixth, the Rockers loaded the bases with two outs on a Zander Wiel single and walks to Logan Morrison and Quincy Latimore, but Tyler Ladendorf popped out to end the threat.
Fog blanketed the New York metropolitan area and became so thick at Fairfield Properties Ballpark that umpires stopped play after the six inning. After a 30-minute delay, the opening games in a three-game series was declared final and the Rockers suffered their third straight defeat, falling to 13-7.
The series continues today at 6:30